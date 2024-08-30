WICKED Will Hold an Open Call For Singers in Los Angeles

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wicked will host an open call in Los Angeles for singers to join the Broadway and National Touring Companies.

According to a notice, the production is seeking singers who "move well, ages 18+, any ethnicity, any gender, with fantastic voices and a wide vocal range for principal and ensemble roles."

The call will take place on Monday, September 16, 2024. Sign-up begins at 10:30am. You must arrive by 12:30pm to be considered. Please do not arrive prior to 10:00am. Potential callbacks will occur on September 17 and 18, 2024.

Equity and Non-Equity singers are welcome to attend. Authorization to legally work in the United States is required.

What to Prepare

Prepare to sing a cappella 16 bars of a contemporary musical theatre song showing range. Sopranos may sing 16 bars of a traditional legit musical theatre song showing range. Please also bring sheet music in case you are asked to sing with piano accompaniment. Please bring a photo/resume stapled together.

Location

3rd Street Dance

8558 West 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048

There is no onsite parking available.

Comments

