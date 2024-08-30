WICKED Will Hold an Open Call For Singers in Los Angeles

Equity and Non-Equity singers are welcome to attend.
Wicked will host an open call in Los Angeles for singers to join the Broadway and National Touring Companies.
According to a notice, the production is seeking singers who "move well, ages 18+, any ethnicity, any gender, with fantastic voices and a wide vocal range for principal and ensemble roles."
The call will take place on Monday, September 16, 2024. Sign-up begins at 10:30am. You must arrive by 12:30pm to be considered. Please do not arrive prior to 10:00am. Potential callbacks will occur on September 17 and 18, 2024.
Equity and Non-Equity singers are welcome to attend. Authorization to legally work in the United States is required.
Prepare to sing a cappella 16 bars of a contemporary musical theatre song showing range. Sopranos may sing 16 bars of a traditional legit musical theatre song showing range. Please also bring sheet music in case you are asked to sing with piano accompaniment. Please bring a photo/resume stapled together.
3rd Street Dance
8558 West 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
There is no onsite parking available.
