WICKED LIT 2026: LA LLORONA AND THE HEADLESS HORSEMAN Cast Announced

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Unbound Productions will bring Wicked Lit back this fall with Wicked Lit 2026: La Llorona and The Headless Horseman, marking the Halloween theater festival's first production since 2019.

The production will play ten performances at Chance Theater in Anaheim from October 29-November 2, with performances nightly at 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. An industry preview will take place October 28 at 9 p.m., with the press opening set for October 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Adapted by Unbound Productions Artistic Director Jonathan Josephson and directed by Katie Chidester, the event will feature two fully produced one-act plays: Washington Irving's The Legend of Sleepy Hollow and Las Lloronas, an original work drawing from La Llorona myths, folktales and historical events.

The festival will also include "La Placita of Curiosities," an interactive Halloween artisan fair, along with a Wicked Lit museum featuring an eccentric curator, photo experiences, signature cocktails and additional activities.

Cast and Creative Team

The cast will include returning Unbound performers Joe Camareno, Kevin Dulude and Melissa Lugo. Chance Theater Resident Artists Cynthia Espinoza, Jonathon Lamer, Abel Miramontes and Jake Mouchawar will make their Wicked Lit debuts, with additional casting to be announced.

The production team includes Chidester as director, Christine Cover Ferro as Costume Designer, Destiny Kast as set designer, James Markoski and Sloe Slawinski as sound designers, Kara Ramlow as lighting designer and Jordan Jones as production stage manager.

Gabby Griego and Susy Vera serve as co-producers, with Josephson serving as producer and playwright.

"We can't even explain how excited we are for this production at Chance, and for the opportunity to bring Wicked Lit back to our loyal fans as well as new audiences!" said Josephson. "This year's production is going to be a different kind of show, a different kind of immersive, and it's going to be spectacular fun."

WICKED LIT Returns After Seven Years

Unbound Productions last staged a production in 2019 with Wicked Lit x8, a retrospective featuring highlights from previous productions at Mountain View Mausoleum.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and other issues all contributed to this pause in production," Josephson said. "As of this year, Unbound is back with new ideas, fresh takes on classic stories, and lots of surprises in store!"

Previous Wicked Lit productions have been staged at locations including Greystone Mansion, the Millennium Biltmore Hotel, ScareLA at the LA Mart, Strub Mansion at Mayfield Senior School and Mountain View Mausoleum and Cemetery. Along with Unbound's reading series and productions of History Lit and Mystery Lit, the company's events have drawn more than 30,000 patrons to non-traditional theater venues across Southern California.

Wicked Lit 2026: La Llorona and The Headless Horseman runs October 29-November 2 at Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave. in Anaheim, California. For additional information, visit wicked-lit.org.

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