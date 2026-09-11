COME FROM AWAY to Make Orange County Debut at Chance Theater

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Chance Theater has announced its highly anticipated 2027 season, featuring a dynamic lineup of celebrated musicals, new plays, and beloved classics. From Tony Award–winning hits and regional premieres to stories of unexpected friendship, family, and belonging, the season reflects Chance Theater's dedication to intimate, impactful storytelling that sparks connection and conversation across our community.

'Chance brings people together through stories that remind us what it means to be human,' said Founding Executive Artistic Director Oánh Nguyễn. 'Whether it's an extraordinary act of compassion in Come From Away, the simple act of making a friend in The Counter, finding family in Dog Mom, discovering your place in the world through Avenue Q, or confronting the complicated bonds of family in The Glass Menagerie.'

Chance Theater is raising the bar for 2027 with one of its most ambitious season-opening productions yet: the Orange County Premiere of the Tony Award–winning musical Come From Away (Book, Music & Lyrics by Irene Sankoff & David Hein). An ensemble of actors brings to life dozens of unforgettable characters as cultures collide, friendships form, and remarkable acts of kindness emerge. Through moments that are both hilarious and deeply moving, Come From Away reveals the resilience of the human spirit and the connections that can grow in the most unexpected circumstances. Filled with a vibrant, folk-inspired score, this Tony Award–winning musical is a joyful celebration of community, empathy, and hope. Directed by Artistic Director of University of Kansas Markus Potter, with music direction by Resident Artist Lex Leigh, and choreography by Mo Goodfellow, Come From Away runs January 29–February 28, 2027, on the Cripe Stage at Bette Aitken theater arts Center.

Next, Chance Theater presents The Counter by Meghan Kennedy. With humor, honesty, and profound empathy, Meghan Kennedy explores the courage it takes to be vulnerable and the healing that can come from allowing someone else into your world. The Counter reminds us that even the smallest acts of kindness can create lasting impact. Tender and funny, this intimate theatrical experience celebrates friendship, second chances, and the extraordinary connections we discover when we least expect them. Directed by Resident Artist Katie Chidester (OCTG Outstanding Direction of a Play, What the Constitution Means to Me), The Counter runs March 19–April 11, 2027, on the Fyda-Mar Stage at Bette Aitken theater arts Center.

Following that, the California premiere of Dog Mom by Tate Elizabeth Hanyok will take the stage. Exploring the messy, joyful, and sometimes surprising ways love finds us when we least expect it, through the bond between a woman and her dog, Tate Elizabeth Hanyok creates a moving portrait of companionship, resilience, and the courage it takes to let someone—or something—change your life. Funny, tender, and deeply relatable, Dog Mom is a celebration of second chances and the unconditional connections that make us feel at home. Directed by Artistic Director of STAGEStheatre Amanda DeMaio and starring Resident Artist Alex Bueno, returning to the stage for the first time in 12 years, Dog Mom runs May 14 – June 6, 2027, on the Cripe Stage at Bette Aitken theater arts Center.

The summer heats up with Avenue Q, featuring music & lyrics by Jeff Marx & Robert Lopez, with a book by Jeff Whitty. Filled with outrageous humor, unforgettable characters, and a wildly entertaining score, Avenue Q takes a playful look at the realities of chasing your dreams in the real world. Beneath its clever puppetry and laugh-out-loud comedy is a surprisingly touching story about friendship, finding your place, and learning that life rarely turns out exactly as planned. Avenue Q is a bold, irreverent, and joyous theatrical experience that proves growing up is messy, confusing, and sometimes absolutely hilarious. Directed by Artistic Director of Oregon Contemporary Theatre Craig Willis, Avenue Q runs July 9–August 8, 2027, on the Cripe Stage at Bette Aitken theater arts Center.

The fall season concludes with The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams. Set against the backdrop of the Great Depression and told through Tom's memory, this poetic and deeply personal play explores the complicated bonds between family, the pain of unfulfilled dreams, and the moments that shape us forever. When a young gentleman caller enters their lives, the Wingfields are forced to confront the distance between their hopes and reality. Tender, heartbreaking, and filled with unforgettable humanity, The Glass Menagerie remains one of the greatest American plays ever written. Directed by Associate Artistic Director Jocelyn A. Brown (OCTG Outstanding Direction of a Musical, Spring Awakening), The Glass Menagerie runs September 10–October 3, 2027, on the Cripe Stage at Bette Aitken theater arts Center.

We look forward to bringing you another season of holiday cheer and magic. Full details on our Holiday Series will be announced later in the season.

Literary Manager McHale shared his excitement about the 2027 season, saying:

'I'm always excited for shows that engage and entertain us while inviting us to see ourselves—and one another—with a little more curiosity and compassion. Our 2027 season features stories about the ways people find one another, sometimes when they least expect it. We hope audiences will laugh, be moved, recognize something of themselves in these characters, and leave the theater feeling a little more connected to the community around them.'

Memberships for the 2027 season are now available. Enjoy everything Chance Theater offers for as low as $15/month. For more information, visit ChanceTheater.com/memberships or call (888) 455-4212, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

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