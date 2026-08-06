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THE BED TRICK to Have California Premiere at Chance Theater

Anaheim company stages Keiko Green's comedy after its 2023 new-play reading series debut.

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THE BED TRICK to Have California Premiere at Chance Theater

Chance Theater has announced the fifth show of its 2026 Season, The Bed Trick, written by 2023 Resident Playwright Keiko Green (Readings: Nuclear, Exotic Deadly , Apple TV's Margo's Got Money Troubles) and directed by H. Adam Harris (Tick, Tick… Boom!, OCTG Outstanding Musical).

Shakespeare's infamous “bed trick” from All's Well That Ends Well gets a bold and frisky remix in this comic college romp. When deception and desire collide, three friends are forced to navigate the messy, hilarious, and sometimes shocking consequences of choices, crushes, and consent. From unexpected hookups to tangled friendships, The Bed Trick probes the question: what does consent really mean, and who gets to decide? Equal parts whip-smart comedy and pointed social commentary, this show takes the Bard's mischief into the 21st century, exploring sex, ethics, and the timeless chaos of human desire with razor-sharp wit and a provocative edge. The play was featured in Chance's 2023 OTR Season and we're pleased to bring it back for a full production.

H. Adam Harris shares, “I'm so excited to be working on this devastatingly funny, complex riff on All's Well That Ends Well by Keiko Green. For many years, I taught a class on consent, intimacy, and wellness to high school theater students. In The Bed Trick, you see college freshmen and even adults grappling with those same ideas as they navigate desire, shame, and the factually clear yet emotionally blurry line between right and wrong. The play does it all with laughter, Shakespeare, vulnerability, and intentional theatricality. I'm so happy to be back at the Chance with a terrific team, bringing this vibrant and necessary play on morality and love to life!”

Joining Harris on the design team for The Bed Trick  is scenic designer Fred Kinney (Sanctuary City), Costume Designer Ayricka Johnson (Chance debut), lighting designer Andrew J. Hungerford (Sanctuary City), sound designer Lia Weed (Spring Awakening), stage manager Jordan Jones (Jagged Little Pill), dramaturg Jasmine Sunoo-Flanders (Sanctuary City), intimacy director Shinshin Yuder Tsai (Jagged Little Pill, Chance Resident Artist), and assistant director Darah Barenholtz (Chance debut).

The six-person cast features a returning actor and five new faces to the Chance stage: Mae Linh Young (Chance debut) plays Marianne, Zoe Hertzberg (Chance debut) plays Lulu, Sophia Blake (Chance debut) plays Harriet, Khoi Le (Chance debut) plays Willis, Erik Dylan Matibag (Chance debut) plays Benny, and Karen O'Hanlon (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime, Chance Resident Artist) plays Anna.

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9/11 - 10/3/2026
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