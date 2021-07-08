Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vs. Theatre Company & Circle X Theatre Co. Present West Coast Premiere of STAND UP IF YOU'RE HERE TONIGHT

Starring Jim Ortlieb and featuring Rosie Narasaki.  

Jul. 8, 2021  

Vs. Theatre Company & Circle X Theatre Co. will present the West Coast premiere of a new play, STAND UP IF YOU'RE HERE TONIGHT, written and directed by John Kolvenbach (Olivier Nominee Love Song) and starring Jim Ortlieb (Broadway's The Farnsworth Invention by Aaron Sorkin) and featuring Rosie Narasaki.

STAND UP IF YOUR'RE HERE TONIGHT will preview on Thursday, August 5 at 8pm; Friday, August 6 at 8pm & Saturday, August 7 at 8pm; will open on Thursday, August 12 at 8pm and run through Saturday, September 26 at 8pm at Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave. in Los Angeles, 90039.

"You've tried everything. Yoga. Acupuncture. Therapy. You floated in salt water in the pitch- black dark. You juiced, you cleansed, you journaled, you cut, you volunteered. You got a mattress that fitted itself to your fetal form. You ate only RINDS for three days and nights. You reached out, you looked within, You have tried. and yet here you are."

So begins a new play by Olivier-nominated playwright John Kolvenbach. Jim Ortlieb delivers a tour-de-force performance as a man desperate for connection, bent by isolation, and deeply in love with the audience itself.


