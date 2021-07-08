Violinist Kristin Lee to Perform On Music@Menlo's 2021 Summer Festival

From July 16 - August 1, 2021, violinist Kristin Lee performs music by Brahms, Beethoven, Schumann, and Fauré on six out of nine chamber programs presented by Music@Menlo's 2021 Summer Festival, led by Artistic Directors Wu Han and David Finckel.

This 19th season, entitled "Gather," celebrates the return of Music@Menlo artists to the festival stage for live performances and the first concerts in Music@Menlo's new home, the Spieker Center for the Arts. Each performance will be held indoors and livestreamed at 4pm PT the Spieker Center, and outdoors at 6pm at the Middle School Courtyard of Menlo School.

Over the course of three weekends, Kristin Lee will perform on the following programs within the festival's three themes: "Coming Together," July 16-18; "Modern Romance," July 24-25; and "Take Five," July 30- August 1:

July 16, 2021 - Concert Program I, "Coming Together"

Brahms: Scherzo in C minor, F-A-E (Kristin Lee, violin; Ji Na Kim, piano)

Program also includes Schubert's Quintet in A major "Die Forelle" ("The Trout") and Patrick Castillo's Gather

Tickets: https://musicatmenlo.org/cp/?evt=1573

July 17, 2021 - Concert Program II, "Coming Together"

Babajanian: Piano Trio in F-sharp minor (Hyeyeon Park, piano; Kristin Lee, violin; Dmitri Atapine, cello)

Program also includes Mozart's Piano Quartet in G minor, K. 478 and Schubert's Fantasy in F minor for piano, four hands, Op. posth. 103, D. 940

Tickets: https://musicatmenlo.org/cp/?evt=1574

July 23, 2021 - Concert Program IV, "Modern Romance"

Beethoven: Piano Trio in G Major, Op. 1, No. 2 (Wu Han, piano; Kristin Lee, violin; David Finckel, cello)

Program also includes Mendelssohn's String Quintet No. 2 in B-flat Major, Op. 87

Tickets: https://musicatmenlo.org/cp/?evt=1576

July 25, 2021 - Concert Program VI, "Modern Romance"

Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 3 in C minor, Op. 60 (Wynona (Yinuo) Wang, piano; Kristin Lee, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Sterling Elliott, cello)

Program also includes Shostakovich's Piano Quintet in G minor, Op. 57

Tickets: https://musicatmenlo.org/cp/?evt=1578

July 30, 2021 - Concert Program VII, "Take Five"

Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-flat Major, Op. 44 (Ji Na Kim, piano; Kristin Lee, James Thompson, violins; Paul Neubauer, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello)

Program also includes Bizet's Jeux d'enfants (Children's Games) for piano, four hands, Op. 22

Tickets: https://musicatmenlo.org/cp/?evt=1579

August 1, 2021 - Concert Program IX, "Take Five"

Fauré: Violin Sonata No. 1 in A Major, Op. 13 (Kristin Lee, violin; Wynona (Yinuo) Wang, piano)

Program also includes Dvořák's Piano Quintet No. 2 in A Major, Op. 81, B. 155

Tickets: https://musicatmenlo.org/cp/?evt=1581

About Kristin Lee: A recipient of the 2015 Avery Fisher Career Grant, as well as a top prizewinner of the 2012 Walter W. Naumburg Competition and the Astral Artists' 2010 National Auditions, Kristin Lee is a violinist of remarkable versatility and impeccable technique who enjoys a vibrant career as a soloist, recitalist, chamber musician, and educator. "Her technique is flawless, and she has a sense of melodic shaping that reflects an artistic maturity," writes the St. Louis Post-­Dispatch, and The Strad reports, "She seems entirely comfortable with stylistic diversity, which is one criterion that separates the run-of-the­-mill instrumentalists from true artists."

In addition to her dynamic performing career, Lee was recently appointed to the faculty of University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music as Assistant Professor of Violin. She is the artistic director of Emerald City Music in Seattle, a chamber music series she co-founded in 2015. Also an accomplished chamber musician, Kristin Lee is a member of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, performing at Lincoln Center in New York and on tour with CMS throughout each season, as well as a member of Camerata Pacifica in Santa Barbara, sitting as The Bernard Gondos Chair.

Kristin Lee has appeared as soloist with leading orchestras including The Philadelphia Orchestra, St. Louis Symphony, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, New Jersey Symphony, Rochester Philharmonic, Milwaukee Symphony, Tacoma Symphony, Hong Kong Philharmonic, Nordic Chamber Orchestra of Sweden, Ural Philharmonic of Russia, Korean Broadcasting Symphony, Guiyang Symphony Orchestra of China, Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional of Dominican Republic, and many others. She has performed on the world's finest concert stages, including Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, the Kennedy Center, Philadelphia's Kimmel Center, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Steinway Hall's Salon de Virtuosi, Philadelphia Chamber Music Society, the Ravinia Festival, Philadelphia's World Cafe Live, (Le) Poisson Rouge in New York, the Louvre Museum in Paris, Washington, D.C.'s Phillips Collection, and Korea's Kumho Art Gallery.

Recent and upcoming highlights include concerts presented by the San Francisco Symphony with Itzhak Perlman, Amarillo Symphony, Chamber Music Sedona, a tour with the Silk Road Ensemble, Music@Menlo, Parlance Chamber Concerts, Moab Music Festival, Music in the Vineyards, Town Hall Seattle, Lyra Music Festival, Olympic Music Festival, North Carolina New Music Initiative, and the Leicester International Music Festival, as well as performances with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and Camerata Pacifica.

Lee's many honors include awards from the 2015 Trondheim Chamber Music Competition, 2011 Trio di Trieste Premio International Competition, the SYLFF Fellowship, Dorothy DeLay Scholarship, the Aspen Music Festival's Violin Competition, the New Jersey Young Artists' Competition, and the Salon de Virtuosi Scholarship Foundation. She is also the unprecedented First Prize winner of three concerto competitions at The Juilliard School - in the Pre-­College Division in 1997 and 1999, and in the College Division in 2007.

Born in Seoul, Lee began studying the violin at the age of five, and within one year won First Prize at the prestigious Korea Times Violin Competition. In 1995, she moved to the United States and continued her musical studies under Sonja Foster. Two years later, she became a student of Catherine Cho and Dorothy DeLay in The Juilliard School's Pre-College Division. In January 2000, she was chosen to study with Itzhak Perlman. Lee holds a Master's degree from The Juilliard School.

For more information, visit www.violinistkristinlee.com.