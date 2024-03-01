Video: Watch an All New Trailer For THE HOPE THEORY at Geffen Playhouse





An all new trailer has been released for the world premiere of The Hope Theory, beginning next month at Geffen Playhouse. The Hope Theory will run in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater from April 25 - June 9, 2024.

Check out the trailer here!

The Hope Theory is written and performed by Helder Guimarães, and directed by Frank Marshall.

From the creators of Invisible Tango, The Present, and The Future comes an entirely new theatrical event. As a Portuguese immigrant, storyteller, and sleight-of-hand magician, Helder Guimarães arrived in America at age 29. Wide-eyed and full of ideas, he discovers a fascinating puzzle of cultural and professional challenges to solve while he tries to build a home. The Hope Theory offers a unique perspective on America through the eyes of an optimistic outsider.

Five performances of The Hope Theory (La Teoría de la Esperanza) will be performed in Spanish.