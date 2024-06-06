Video: Watch Trailer for 70th Anniversary 4K Restoration of Kurosawa's SEVEN SAMURAI

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Janus Films has just dropped the trailer for the new 70th Anniversary 4K Restoration of Akira Kurosawa's classic film Seven Samurai.

One of the most thrilling movie epics of all time, Seven Samurai (Shichinin no samurai) tells the story of a sixteenth-century village whose desperate inhabitants hire the eponymous warriors to protect them from invading bandits. This three-hour ride from Akira Kurosawa—featuring legendary actors Toshiro Mifune and Takashi Shimura—seamlessly weaves philosophy and entertainment, delicate human emotions and relentless action, into a rich, evocative, and unforgettable tale of courage and hope.

Special screenings of the restoration will take place in New York and Los Angeles during the month of July. In New York, the film will open at Film Forum on Friday, June 5.

The Los Angeles premiere is on Sunday, July 7 at the Egyptian Theatre in partnership with American Cinematheque. More information HERE.

It will also be playing at the Laemmle Royal starting on Friday, July 12.

Take a look at the new poster below!

