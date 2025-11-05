Video: Douglas Lyons and Zhailon Levingston Talk TABLE 17 at Geffen Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can now see Table 17 playwright Douglas Lyons, and Geffen Playhouse production director Zhalion Levingston discuss the production of Table 17!

Douglas Lyons shared, "Table 17 is inspired by the 90s/early 2000s black rom-coms. So, we're talking Poetic Justice, Love and Basketball, Love Jones, Two Can Play At That Game, all of that. I grew up with the black rom-com, that's how I was raised, it was the comedy that I found, it was my first glimpse into black love. And there was a lack of that I felt for the American stage, and Table 17 is that.

If your ex called, would you answer? Jada and Dallas were once engaged—now, they’re meeting for dinner to untangle the past. Between cheeky waiters, old wounds, and the undeniable spark that still lingers between them, their “casual” reunion may ignite a bomb neither of them can defuse. Fresh off its hit Off-Broadway debut and from the creative minds of Douglas Lyons (Chicken & Biscuits) and Zhailon Levingston (Cats: The Jellicle Ball), this witty new play serves up romance, regrets, and the unexpected possibility of second chances.