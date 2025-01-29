Vanilla Ice to Headline the I LOVE THE 90S Tour in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vanilla Ice is set to heat up stages in 2025, headlining the "I Love the 90s Tour" created by Universal Attractions Agency / UAA, and touring for nine years since 2016. This year, the tour takes an exciting new direction with the "Forever Young" concept in select markets, blending nostalgia from the 90s with chart-topping boy bands from the early 2000s. The first leg of the tour will kick off in Tucson, Arizona, on March 7, and will hit more than 20 cities across North America.

The "I Love the 90s Tour" lineup will feature Vanilla Ice alongside a rotating roster of 90s hip-hop and R&B powerhouses, including Treach of Naughty By Nature, Rob Base, Color Me Badd, All-4-One, Montell Jordan, Young MC, and more.

Complementing the 90s vibes on the "Forever Young" dates will be performances by heart-thumping beloved boy bands of the early 2000s, including O-town, Ryan Cabrera, LFO, and more, creating a one-of-a-kind experience for fans of two iconic decades.

2025 also marks a significant milestone for Vanilla Ice, who celebrates 35 years since the release of his breakthrough hit "Ice Ice Baby," the first hip-hop single to top the Billboard Hot 100. As one of the pioneers of mainstream hip-hop, Vanilla Ice continues to captivate audiences with his high-energy performances and enduring appeal.

Says Vanilla Ice: "I've always believed music brings people together, and with the 'I Love the 90s Tour' and 'Forever Young,' we're bringing the ultimate parties! These two concepts are about celebrating the hits that defined generations, and 'Forever Young' gives fans an unforgettable trip down memory lane with the addition of early 2000s boy bands. These shows are going to be epic!"

Says Jeff Epstein of UAA: "'The 'I Love The 90s Tour' continues to evolve, and with the new 'Forever Young' concept, we're bringing fans the best of the 90s and early 2000s for an unmissable experience. Celebrating 35 years of 'Ice Ice Baby' with Vanilla Ice at the helm is the perfect way to honor the legacy of a song that defined an era while introducing an exciting new layer to the nostalgia we all love."

The tour promises to deliver an electrifying night of music that will transport fans straight back to the iconic 1990s (and in select markets to the early 2000s as well!). These celebrations of decades that gave us unforgettable beats, timeless hits, and legendary artists promise to reignite the energy of a time when boom boxes, mixtapes, and denim-on-denim ruled the scene in a night of nostalgia, reconnecting with the songs and vibes that defined a generation. These are more than just concerts -they are a time machine for music lovers.

Tickets are available at your local ticket outlets. Please visit ilovethe90stour.com for more details and ticket links. Fans can expect VIP experiences and upgrades, exclusive merchandise, and meet-and-greet opportunities with some of their favorite artists (through OneMoreTimeVip.com and artists' websites). Check your local listings for details.

Don't miss the ultimate 90s and 2000s parties -get your tickets now!

"I LOVE THE 90S" 2025 TOUR DATES ARE AS FOLLOWS:

March 7 - Tucson, AZ - Rillito Park

March 8 - Coachella, CA - Spotlight 29 Showroom

March 14 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena

March 15 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

April 12 - Choctaw, MS - Pearl River Resort

April 18 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama

August 2 - San Diego, CA - Bayside Stadium, Sea World San Diego *

August 8 - Washington, MO - Washington Fairgrounds

August 30 - Grand Island, NE - TBA **

September 10 - Spokane, WA - Spokane County Fair and Expo Center

September 12 - Mashantucket, CT - Premier Theater, Foxwoods Resort Casino

September 13 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live Atlantic City at Etess Arena

November 22 - Ocean City, MD - The Roland E. Powell Convention Center **

* I Love The 90's Tour featuring Treach of Naughty by Nature, Rob Base, Color Me Badd, Young MC

** Forever Young

About Vanilla Ice:

With a career spanning over three decades, Vanilla Ice remains one of the most recognized names in music and entertainment. Known for his genre-defining hit "Ice Ice Baby" and his influence on pop culture, he has sold millions of records worldwide and continues to innovate with his creative projects and live performances.

