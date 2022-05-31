VOX Femina to Celebrate Stephen Sondheim In Concert This June

Vox Femina honors the legacy of two master musicians in their June 11th concert, Being Alive: A Salute to Sondheim.

Like many performing arts organizations around the country, Vox Femina has been moved to pay homage to Stephen Sondheim, the man many see as the most influential figure in twentieth-century musical theatre. Sondheim, known for musicals including Company, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, and Into the Woods passed away in November of last year. Vox Femina will celebrate his life and legacy with a concert devoted exclusively to his magical music.

The concert will feature performances by the full 40-member VOX choir, as well as solos from individual ensemble members. VOX will invite alumnae from the organization's past 25 years to join them on stage to sing Our Time, and will present a video tribute celebrating Founding Artistic Director Dr. Iris S. Levine's 25 years at the helm of VOX, with testimonials from leading members of the choral community. The in-person concert will also be live streamed, allowing viewers enjoy it from anywhere in the world.=

"No one can deny Sondheim's incredible influence on musical theater, and music in general," says Rebecca Wink, Vox Femina's Executive Director. "To have the opportunity to hear the VOX ensemble perform his lush harmonies, intricate melodies, and brilliant lyrics is such a joy. And to be able to celebrate our Founding Artistic Director, Iris Levine and her 25 years of leadership at the same concert seems very fitting. Iris has had a huge impact on the Los Angeles choral music scene, and has contributed enormously to the canon of women's choral music through her commitment to commissioning new works for women's voice."

This concert is supported in part by a grant from The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs and the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.

Vox Femina Los Angeles is a women's ensemble dedicated to the performance of quality choral literature, with an emphasis on music by women composers. Through music, VOX aims to create a world that affirms the worth and dignity of every person. The chorus was founded in 1997 by Artistic Director Dr. Iris S. Levine. Vox Femina first appeared on stage as guest artists with the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles, and very quickly established itself as one of the premier women's choruses in the United States, with a demonstrated ability to perform a highly eclectic repertoire. The ensemble actively fulfills its mission through a vigorous schedule of performances, touring and educational outreach. Vox Femina has demonstrated its support and encouragement of living composers through the commissioning of more than 50 new works.

Dr. Iris S. Levine, Founder and Artistic Director, is nationally recognized for her excellence in choral conducting. Through her extensive experience with women's choral literature, and innovative concert programming, Dr. Levine has charted Vox Femina on an impressive 25-year journey, building its prominence in the choral community by way of numerous appearances at the American Choral Directors Association and Chorus America conventions, and more than 300 appearances throughout the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Dr. Levine is the Interim Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at California State Polytechnic University in Pomona. Dr. Levine served as Dean of the College of Letters, Arts, and Social Sciences, Interim Dean of the College of Education and Integrative Studies, and Department Chair and Professor of Music at Cal Poly Pomona. As faculty, she conducted the Kellogg Chamber Singers, taught Beginning Conducting, Choral Conducting and Music Education courses. Dr. Levine earned her Doctorate in Choral Music from the University of Southern California and a Masters degree in Choral Conducting from Temple University in Philadelphia.

For more information about VOX, please go to http://www.voxfemina.org/ or call (310) 922-0025.