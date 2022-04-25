VINCERÒ- THE ITALIAN OPERA EXPERIENCE to Have World Premier At Hollywood Fringe Festival 2022

Italy comes to Hollywood when Vincerò- The Italian Opera Experience premiers for US audiences as part of Hollywood Fringe Festival. Presented in a semi-staged concert style, it will feature many of the world's most beloved and recognizable arias from Italian opera, with a storyline taking place during a fictionalized Masquerade Ball. The show's international cast stars Mezzo Soprano Natalja Sticco , Tenors Germán Gholami Torres-Pardo and Mikhail Pavlov, with Soprano Diāna Silova. It opens at McCadden Place Theater June 18th at 5pm with additional performances June 23rd and 25th. Tickets go on sale May 1st.

The production aims to make opera more familiar to audiences by eliminating stuffy opera-house stereotypes and return to its origins as community entertainment. Its director, Gino DiCapra, says, "When opera first appeared in Italy during the 1600's people from all walks of life gathered as a community to hear beautiful music, thrilling voices. It wasn't until the 19th century that opera's reputation as 'elitist' was born." That reputation has endured for two-centuries. DiCapra says Vincerò will touch audiences in unexpected ways because, "at its core, the show honors our shared, cross-culture, human experiences. All of which are interwoven throughout opera, and audiences will feel that."

Vincerò promises to deliver an experience that both opera-lovers and novices can enjoy, starting with LiveNote, a free web-based app guests can use to access real-time aria translations, cast profiles, fun-facts, and more. The show will tour the US through October with stops in Minneapolis, Providence, and Philadelphia Fringe Festivals. Additional information and ticket links can be found on their website at www.VinceroOpera.com.