VIDEO: Sneak Peek at LA Opera's IL TROVATORE

The production runs September 18-October 10.

Sep. 19, 2021  

LA Opera is back in a big way: an epic new-to-LA production of this ever-popular tale of revenge, dangerous passions and fatal mistakes. Two brothers find themselves fighting on opposite sides of a war...and for the love of the same woman.

Verdi virtuoso James Conlon conducts a world-class cast to bring all the high-stakes drama and soaring melodies to life, including the thunderous "Anvil Chorus."

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.laopera.org/performances/2122-season-page/il-trovatore-3/.

Check out a sneak peek at the production below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


