VIDEO: First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Coming to the Ahmanson Next Week

Performances run November 30 - January 1.

Nov. 24, 2021  

Center Theatre Group has released a first look trailer for A Christmas Carol, coming to the Ahmanson next week.

Two visionary Tony Award® winners-playwright Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), director Matthew Warchus (Matilda)-offer a magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens' timeless story starring three-time Emmy® winner Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale, The West Wing, Get Out, The Post) as Ebenezer Scrooge; Tony and Emmy Award nominee Kate Burton as Ghost of Christmas Past; and Grammy®, SAG Award, Critics Choice, and Hollywood Critics Association Award nominee Alex Newell as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig.

Winner of five Tony Awards, and the most awarded play of the season, this New York Times Critics' Pick welcomes theatregoers of all ages into an immersive experience that is brimming with Christmas spirit.

Performances run November 30 - January 1. Learn more at https://www.centertheatregroup.org/tickets/ahmanson-theatre/2021/a-christmas-carol/.

