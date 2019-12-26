VIDEO: Darryl Maximilian Robinson Performs Two Versions of The Bard's St. Crispin's Day Speech in LA

For the holiday season veteran and award-winning stage actor and play director Darryl Maximilian Robinson ( The Founder, Artistic Director and Producer of the multiracial, non-Equity professional chamber theatre, The Excaliber Shakespeare Company of Chicago and a classically-trained Los Angeles-based performer ) returned to his classical theatre experience ( he began his early professional stage career playing leading and featured roles with The 1982 National Shakespeare Company Tour of New York, The 1985 Indianapolis Shakespeare Festival and The 1989 Bristol Renaissance Faire of Kenosha, Wisconsin ) and reunited with talented editor, video-camerman and fellow actor Danny Belrose to record a less-than-perfect "Street Theatre" rehearsal of the famed "St. Crispin's Day Speech" as The King from William Shakespeare's "Henry V" which Mr. Robinson presented upon the steps of The Entrance of LA's Historic Lincoln Heights Jail ( which he referred to as "The Old Cypress Prison" ) on the afternoon of December 19, 2019 as part of a series of theatrical activities Mr. Robinson is sharing as part of The Excaliber Shakespeare Company Los Angeles Archival Project.

Check out the videos below!

Editor, Video-Cameraman and Actor Danny Belrose is a former acting company member of the St. Louis wing of Excaliber Productions, Ltd. and a critically-acclaimed company member of Trap Door Theatre in Chicago who has appeared in numerous television shows and films since moving to the west coast.

However, on December 20, 2019, one day after rehearsing and recording his outdoor, "Street Theatre" version of "The St. Crispin's Day Speech" from William Shakespeare's "Henry V" on the steps of The Historic Lincoln Heights Jail in Los Angeles ( the A Side ), Mr. Robinson returned to an indoor, undisclosed location in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of LA to record an "Inside Rendition" of the famous speech ( the B Side ) with the fine assistance of Voice-Over Actor and Video-cameraman Gustavo J. Casas, a talented friend and supporter of the arts in the LA Community.

Darryl Maximilian Robinson, Chicago-born and stage-trained, has appeared in several critically-praised performances around the country during his more than four decades as a stage performer and play director. Mr. Robinson is winner of numerous theatre honors including: the 1981 Fort Wayne News-Sentinel Reviewer Recognition Award for Outstanding Thespian of the Season for his work at Enchanted Hills Playhouse of Syracuse, Indiana ( particularly as Fagin in Lionel Bart's "Oliver!" ); a 1992 St. Louis / St. Charles, Missouri Area Harpooners of the Sea Unicorn Certificate of Honorary Membership Award for his staging and performance as Sherlock Holmes in The Excaliber Productions, Ltd. rendition of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's "Sherlock Holmes: The Final Problem!" at The Midtown Arts Center of St. Louis; both a 1997 Chicago Joseph Jefferson Citation Award for Outstanding Actor In A Principal Role In A Play and a 1997 Chicago Black Theatre Alliance Award nomination for Best Leading Actor In A Play for his performance as Sam Semela in The ESC's 1997 revival of Athol Fugard's "Master Harold And The Boys" at The Heartland Cafe Studio Theatre in The Windy City; a 1998 WKKC Radio Chicago Critic's Corner Fine Arts Award for Outstanding Director Of A Play for his 1997 ESC revival staging of Samuel Beckett's "Waiting For Godot" at The Heartland ( in which he appeared as Vladimir ); and a 2015 / 2016 Los Angeles ELATE Season Ticket Holder Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance as the debonair, but aging leading man Ernest in Tad Mosel's "Impromptu" which was presented on a bill of one-acts entitled "Just 4 Fun" performed by The Emmanuel Lutheran Actors' Theatre Ensemble - ELATE at The Lincoln Stegman Theatre in North Hollywood, California.

Most recently, Darryl Maximilian Robinson received a 2019 BroadwayWorld Chicago Award nomination for Best Performer In A Musical ( Resident Non-Equity ) for his critically-praised performance in the dual roles of Mr. William Cartwright, Your Chairman of The Music Hall Royale and The Mayor Thomas Sapsea in the 2018 Saint Sebastian Players of Chicago revival of Rupert Holmes' Tony Award-winning Best Musical Whodunit "The Mystery of Edwin Drood" which was presented at the more than a century old St. Bonaventure Church in Chicago.

These two different video renditions of "The St. Crispin's Day Speech" from William Shakespeare's "Henry V" mark Darryl Maximilian Robinson's first public presentation of a full speech from one of the immortal bard's plays on the west coast . For nearly 15 years he toured as His Most Revered Lordship, Sir Richard Drury Kemp-Kean to multiple regions of the country presenting an original one-man show of Shakespeare and time-travel comedy entitled "A Bit of the Bard" which included both the "Opening Chorus" and The "St. Crispin's Day" Speech of "Henry V." Shakespeare and theatre lovers may view them at any time on YouTube.





