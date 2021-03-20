VIDEO: August Wilson Black Heritage Stamp Unveiled by The United States Postal Service and Center Theatre Group

The United States Postal Service joined the Center Theatre Group in front of the Mark Taper Forum to unveil the 44th Black Heritage Stamp honoring playwright August Wilson.

CTG has played a role in bringing Wilson's prolific works to its stages for more than 30 years, including annually through the August Wilson Monologue Competition Regional Finals at the Taper.

While the pandemic forced changes to the program this year, the theatre has found a way to keep the spirit of this program alive through a virtual presentation on its Digital Stage.

Watch this week's stamp unveiling ceremony now and then tune in on March 23 at 5pm PT for the Monologue Competition. Watch at CTGLA.org/AugustWilson2021.

Check out the unveiling below!