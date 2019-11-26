Universal Studios Hollywood Teams With Cameo To Bring Video Greetings From The Grinch

Dr. Seuss's The Grinch brings his irreverence online as part of Universal Studios Hollywood's collaboration with Cameo, a platform enabling fans to request personalized videos from their favorite pop culture personalities, that takes the Mean One into homes far and wide with free, customized Who-liday "Grinchmas" greetings.

Guests are now invited to visit Cameo.com/TheGrinch to take advantage of this exclusive, limited-time opportunity today, November 26 through Sunday, December 8. The site features easy-to-follow instructions on how to request personalized video messages from The Grinch that will arrive in friends and family's inboxes just in time for the Who-lidays, complete with the recipient's name and suggested greeting.

For in-person interactions with The Grinch and his faithful dog Max, guests can experience "Grinchmas" at Universal Studios Hollywood and see first-hand how the Mean One really isn't so mean after all.

The whimsical spirit of holiday also brings the seasonal return of "Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" to Universal Studios Hollywood as the theme park transforms into a winter wonderland bringing merriment and cheer to families and friends

"Grinchmas" and "Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" are included in the price of theme park admission and begin on Thursday, November 28, running daily through Sunday, December 29, 2019.

A highlight of this year's "Grinchmas" event is the all-new, state-of-the-art, topsy-turvy "Grinchmas" tree that twists and turns over 55 feet in height. The custom-made tree is adorned with hundreds of ornaments and thousands of sparkling LED lights and choreographed to music to brighten the merry "Grinchmas" Who-lebration. Dazzling "Grinchmas" tree lighting ceremonies that take place every evening, accompanied by a snowfall flurry, bring this annual favorite to life, creating a festival of fun fit for The Grinch, his faithful dog Max and a roster of Who-ville Whos.

More information is available at www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You