Universal Studios Hollywood Cancels Halloween Horror Nights 2020

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that Halloween Horror Nights has been cancelled for 2020.

"We know this decision will disappoint our fans and guests. We are disappointed, too. But we look forward to creating an amazing event in 2021," read a statement posted to Twitter.

The theme park has been closed since March due to the health crisis, and it "continues to face ongoing business restrictions and uncertainty around its opening timeframe."

Read the full statement below:

- Horror Nights (@HorrorNights) July 24, 2020

