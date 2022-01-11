UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance Returns To Royce Hall And The Theatre At Ace Hotel

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance, a home for contemporary performance, will be returning to Royce Hall and The Theatre at Ace Hotel starting this March. Tickets go on sale to CAP UCLA members next week, January 18 and 19 and will be available to the public starting Thursday, January 20. Purchase tickets at cap.ucla.edu, by phone 310-825-2101 or at the UCLA Central Ticket Office. Tickets start at $15 for students and start at $36 for the public.*



A few shows may sound familiar as COVID-19 postponements found new dates, including Anthony de Mare's Liaisons 2020: Re-Imagining Sondheim from the Piano and Jennifer Koh and Davóne Tines' Everything Rises. Viewers of this season's The Tune In Festival got a sneak peek at Tines' beautiful baritone in the prelude to Julius Eastman's "Holy Presence of Joan d'Arc".





This March, prolific choreographer Ronald K. Brown and his company return live in a new work entitled The Equality of Night and Day: First Glimpse. Returning favorites DakhaBrakha and David Sedaris will be presented in April and May, respectively.



The last show CAP UCLA presented at Royce Hall was Parable Of The Sower by Toshi Reagon. The sold-out concert opera, based on Octavia Butler's popular novel, received critical acclaim from the Los Angeles Times. It is only fitting that Reagon return to Royce Hall in April, this time accompanied by her band BIGLovely.



A west coast premiere and a streamed presentation is a rock song cycle from Obie Award winner Heidi Rodewald. Launching the season on CAP UCLA Online is CAP UCLA alum Dimitris Papaioannou's director's cut of NOWHERE.



Availability continues for Ellen Reid SOUNDWALK at Griffith Park and the complimentary version on UCLA's campus. Both are free and all that is needed is an app download and a sense of adventure. Stay tuned for more announcements about programming on CAP UCLA Online.



CAP UCLA Spring Season-at-a-Glance**:

Feb 12, 2022: Dimitris Papaioannou NOWHERE***

March 5, 2022: Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE The Equality Night and Day: First Glimpse

March 17, 2022: Gustavo Santaolalla Desandado el Camino

April 1, 2022: Toshi Reagon & BIGLovely

April 10, 2022: Anthony de Mare Liaisons 2020: Re-Imagining Sondheim from the Piano

April 14, 2022: Jennifer Koh & Davóne Tines Everything Rises

April 24, 2022: DakhaBrakha****

May 7, 2022: Heidi Rodewald A Lifesaving Manual***

May 8, 2022: David Sedaris

*Ticket prices do not include service or facility fees.



**Programs, prices and performers subject to change.



***NOWHERE and A Lifesaving Manual presented on CAP UCLA Online. Free with registration.



****Single tickets to all CAP UCLA performances at The Theatre at Ace Hotel are sold via AXS. You can purchase tickets to CAP UCLA performances at the Ace at www.acehotel.com or by calling AXS at (888) 929-7849.



More information on all upcoming programs is available at cap.ucla.edu.