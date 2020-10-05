UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance Presents the Second installment of L.A. OMNIBUS

Omnibus is a series featuring Los Angeles-based artists, writers and thinkers.

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents the second installment of L.A. Omnibus, a series featuring Los Angeles-based artists, writers and thinkers, with author Donna Rifkind on Thursday, October 8 at 7 p.m.

The conversation will be streamed live and free to enjoy with an RSVP. For more information on engaging with this season's digital stage, visit https://cap.ucla.edu/landing/capconnect.

Between the wars, hundreds of German and Eastern European artists fled fascism and landed in Los Angeles - many to find refuge at the home of another émigré, screenwriter and activist Salka Viertel. Literary critic Donna Rifkind will discuss her biography of Viertel: The Sun and Her Stars: Salka Viertel and Hitler's Exiles in the Golden Age of Hollywood. Donna's research for the book spanned 10 years and multiple continents, where she uncovered the often-hidden stories of the artistic and intellectual refugees who influenced the Hollywood of the 1930s.

Artists website: Donna Rifkind Reviewing? Email Communications Manager Geena Russo, geena@arts.ucla.edu for the house program, photos, and all other press questions.

