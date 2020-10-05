Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance Presents the Second installment of L.A. OMNIBUS

Article Pixel

Omnibus is a series featuring Los Angeles-based artists, writers and thinkers.

Oct. 5, 2020  

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance Presents the Second installment of L.A. OMNIBUS

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents the second installment of L.A. Omnibus, a series featuring Los Angeles-based artists, writers and thinkers, with author Donna Rifkind on Thursday, October 8 at 7 p.m.

The conversation will be streamed live and free to enjoy with an RSVP. For more information on engaging with this season's digital stage, visit https://cap.ucla.edu/landing/capconnect.

Between the wars, hundreds of German and Eastern European artists fled fascism and landed in Los Angeles - many to find refuge at the home of another émigré, screenwriter and activist Salka Viertel. Literary critic Donna Rifkind will discuss her biography of Viertel: The Sun and Her Stars: Salka Viertel and Hitler's Exiles in the Golden Age of Hollywood. Donna's research for the book spanned 10 years and multiple continents, where she uncovered the often-hidden stories of the artistic and intellectual refugees who influenced the Hollywood of the 1930s.

Artists website: Donna Rifkind Reviewing? Email Communications Manager Geena Russo, geena@arts.ucla.edu for the house program, photos, and all other press questions.


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Voting Now Open for the Finale of Next on Stage: Dance Edition!
  • 21 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Jessica Vosk's Upcoming COCO CATCH UP Performance at Birdland!
  • ICYMI: Watch the Top 3 High Schoolers Perform for Next on Stage: Dance Edition!