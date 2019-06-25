Tyler Tafolla Presents TYLER TAFOLLA: CATCHING UP! at Rockwell Table & Stage

Actor and songwriter, Tyler Tafolla, is back in Los Angeles for one night only and wants to "Catch Up" with YOU!

Tyler is a recent college graduate and is an up-and-coming musical theatre writer, with recent success with his new musical, "Scott Robbins and the Traveling Show."

Tyler is on a mission to make a name for himself as a Musical Theatre writer in the industry, and would totally appreciate your support!

Join Tyler and his friends on a fun-filled night of stories, jokes and original music! A night to remember, featuring Rock, Bluegrass, and good ol' musical theatre!

Be there for this special one night, one man show, as Tyler shares his journey of life after college and all the peaks and valleys that come with it.

A memorable night of music and joy! With special guest performances by local artists Tyler Stouffer and Andrea Holtman! With accompaniment by the incredible Michael Sobie.

Tickets are on sale now at: www.rockwell-la.com





