Towne Street Theatre Presents 'TWAS THE FLIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

Towne Street Theatre (TST) celebrates the holiday season with a new, musically-merry comedy! The TST workshop production of 'Twas The Flight Before Christmas will be presented one night only - Saturday, December 14th at 8:00 pm at the Stella Adler Theatre (where TST is in residence), located at 6773 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028.

This hilarious and fun comedy with music, written by Glen Philip and Alisa Murray, is the perfect show for the holidays. On Christmas Eve, travelers are stranded at the airport. They soon find out that at Angel Airlines, nothing is free - not even a picture with Santa! Hilarity ensues as tempers flare, babies cry, relationships end and begin again. But, it is Christmas after all, and miracles do happen.

Directed by TST's Artistic Producing Director, Nancy Cheryll Davis, the cast includes TST acting company members Jacqueline Castañeda, Cassidy Davis, Shayla Hudson-Williams, Ariella Irula, Raf Mauro, Carolyn Middleton, Akshaya Pattanayak, Twon Pope, Toby Riggle, Nikki Ryan, Six Smith, Teressa Taylor and Glen Philip as Santa. Additional voiceover is provided by special guest voiceover artist, Dave Fennoy.

The show is produced by Nancy Cheryll Davis, Nancy Renee and Nathaniel Bellamy, with stage management and lighting design by Kristina Roth, sound and projection design by Maimouna Camara and costume design by Nancy Reneé.

Admission is "pay-what-you-will," and all are invited to the TST Christmas party immediately following the performance. Audience members are also asked to bring an unwrapped toy to help make the holidays brighter for children in our community.

Seating is limited, and reservations are required. Please RSVP to info@townestreetla.org. For additional information about 'Twas The Flight Before Christmas and Towne Street Theatre, please visit our website at www.townestreetla.org, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

'Twas The Flight Before Christmas

Date: December 14, 2019

Time: 8:00 pm

TST @ Stella Adler Theatre

6773 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Reservations: RSVP required - info@townestreetla.org

www.townestreetla.org

(213) 712-6944





