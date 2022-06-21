Tovah Feldshuh Shares Stories Of Her Life And Career at The Braid

On television, film, and the stage, Tovah Feldshuh is the quintessential Jewish mother. A six-time Emmy and Tony nominee and winner of numerous other acting awards, Ms. Feldshuh has been a successful actor and Broadway star for more than five decades.

Her portrayal of late Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in Golda's Balcony set the record as the longest-running one-woman play in Broadway history. And yet audiences know very little about her personal life - how, away from the lights of the stage, this quintessential Jewish mother navigated a difficult relationship with her own mother. Now in her new memoir, Lilyville: Mother, Daughter, and Other Roles I've Played, and in conversation with The Braid, Tovah Feldshuh shares her incredible journey of family, of career, and of breaking stereotypes about Jewish women to create positive and powerful images in the public consciousness.

The Braid, the go-to Jewish story company, is excited to present a conversation with Ms. Feldshuh, moderated by award-winning screenwriter and playwright Arlene Sarner. The event, Meet Tovah Feldshuh! is part of The Braid's signature Sunday Morning with The Braid series and will be Live on Zoom on Sunday, July 10, at 11am PT/2pm ET. It is free to attend, though The Braid hopes viewers will consider purchasing a virtual ticket to support this and future programming. To register, go to the-braid.org/sunday.

"I have been a fan of Tovah Feldshuh's since her remarkable performance in Golda's Balcony," Sarner raves. "In the many roles I've seen her in since, she has given us even more interesting, complicated, and loving portrayals of Jewish women. She has busted the negative stereotype of them, especially Jewish mothers, and I'm very grateful to her for that."

In addition to a conversation with Sarner, Feldshuh will read from her memoir and take questions from the audience. Audiences can expect to learn how she creates a role - especially of Jewish characters. They'll discover how she manages the highs and lows of her long career, balancing it with a successful family life. And they'll find out if her relationship with her own mother informed her performances of Jewish mothers on stage and screen.

In addition to Golda Meir, Ms. Feldshuh has brought to life other famous Jewish women: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer (aka Dr. Ruth) and even the infamous "Queen of Mean" herself, Leona Helmsley. She continues to generate fans from new generations through her work on such television shows as Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and The Walking Dead. Ms. Feldshuh recently worked on a documentary on the perception of the Jew in Shakespeare and in Venetian history, touching upon Shakespeare's famous play The Merchant of Venice.