MURDER BLOOD BEAR STORY Part 2 to be Presented at the Hollywood Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Katelyn Schiller will present the world-premiere of the next exciting chapter of Murder Blood Bear Story Part 2 at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Bear witness to Blue, a spirited traveler with a love for strangers, on her quest home as she attempts to tame happiness, while fighting growing animalistic instincts that threaten to bring her kindnesses to a bloody end. Murder Blood Bear Story Part 2 is a captivating stand-alone sequel that utilizes theatre magic, violent puppetry, and heartfelt storytelling delivered by a passionate performer and puppeteer. Murder Blood Bear Story Part 2 will premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival and will run for five performances at the Broadwater Studio June 8th through June 28th.

About the Show

Blue awakens after years of hibernating alongside her source of happiness; a fearsome grizzly bear she's named “Happy”. Follow the unlikely pair's quest back down the mountain to find home (and bear food), encountering old and new friends in a little mountainside town who struggle with Blue's concept of “happiness”, poking holes in her mission of kindness, triggering the grizzly to teach Blue a lesson of his own; “the only happiness you can control is your own”.

In 2015 & 2016, writer/performer Katelyn Schiller's Murder Blood Bear Story won “best in festival” and “best performance” touring theatre festivals across the country and to Canada. This year, join the artist as she returns to the story of the spirited traveler named Blue, and her bear, whose quest to tame happiness is threatened by their rising animal instincts. Will they complete their journey home, or will Blue's kindness and empathy come to a bloody end?

Performance Details

Writer/Performer Katelyn Schiller is an award-winning Actor, Playwright, Illustrator, and Co-Artistic Director of Los Angeles immersive theatre company Spy Brunch. A devised works creator and performer, she has been on the front lines of the LA immersive scene collaborating and performing with companies to empower hits like ABC Project's C(ovell), Drunken Devil's Bacchanalia & Bloody Gras, Sampson Creative Enterprise's Grunge Shop Tavern, CoAct's The Sideshow, Tales by Candlelight's The Scent of Adventure, Spy Brunch's Safehouse '77, Safehouse '82, Dragon Show. and The Pod. Kateyn is also a live virtual reality actor for the video game company, Tender Claws, the XR experience; The Under Presents, and performed the first solo version of Shakespeare's The Tempest in VR reviewed by the New York Times. See her draw cute cats on social media @schillerkatelyn as she develops new plays.

Director Paul Bugallo is a Spanish/Italian American artist who was born in Miami and raised in Seattle. He earned his BFA in Theatrical Performance at Central Washington University and then went on to earn his Master's of Fine Arts degree at the Cleveland Play House/Case Western Reserve University Acting program. Paul has performed in cities across the country, including the Seattle Repertory Theatre, The Cleveland Play House, The Center House, and improv theatres such as Second City Hollywood, Unexpected Productions, and Upright Citizen's Brigade. As of late, Paul has found himself in the producer's chair, working on various projects such as podcasts, voice overs, and directing the illustrious Katelyn Schiller in Murder Blood Bear Part 2.

As a puppet designer, builder and puppeteer, Steve Troop has worked for such TV shows as Glee and Teen Titans Go! as well as several commercials, videos, e-cards and anything else that requires puppets — including Ed Sheeran's MTV Music Award-winning video “Sing!” in 2014. He recently opened Puppet Design Studio with BJ Guyer. Their work can be seen at www.puppetdesignstudio.com. A lifelong fan of science fiction, Steve is thrilled to be building the bear puppet for Murder Blood Bear Story Part 2, his last Hollywood fringe puppet build being for Alien Vs. Musical. He is also co-writing the book with Erik Przytulski, his best friend and collaborator since meeting in 8th Grade in San Diego. While not making puppets, drawing comics or writing musicals, Steve spends most of his time with his Italian Greyhound, Tilly — who coincidentally enough — looks like an alien.

Where

The Broadwater (Studio), 1078 Lillian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90038

When

Murder Blood Bear Story Part 2 runs five performances June 8th through June 28th.

Saturday, June 8 2024, 9:00 PM

Thursday, June 13 2024, 5:00 PM

Sunday, June 16 2024, 6:30 PM

Monday, June 24 2024, 9:30 PM

Friday, June 28 2024, 10:30 PM

Tickets

Single tickets are priced at $15 and available online at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10553



Play Broadway Games