Actors Equity and City of Los Angeles Celebrate Theo Bikel's 100th Birthda

In recognition of Theo Bikel's enduring cultural legacy and many year leadership of the Actors’ Unions, the city of Los Angeles has decided, by a unanimous vote by City Council, to name the square in front of the SAG-AFTRA building “The Theodore Bikel Square for Peace and Justice”. The new Theodore Bikel Square will be the newest addition to LA’s highly prestigious Miracle Mile district, alongside The Academy Museum, the LA county Museum of Art, the La Brea Tar Pits, The Peterson Car Museum. A festive unveiling of the square will take place sometime this summer (*** Exact date, time and list of participating personalities on hand to wish a Happy 100th birthday to Theo Bikel, to be announced by the City of Los Angeles).

In addition, Actors Equity, the union of all stage actors in the country, has announced they will host a celebration of Bikel’s life early this fall, on Sept 23rd. "“Bikel’s leadership of Actors’ Equity Association and in the broader labor movement made significant progress that continues to benefit workers in the entertainment industry and beyond.”” says David Levy (Director of Communications for Actor’s Equity).

Oscar and Tony nominated, Broadway, film, television and musical legend Theodore Bikel, (5/2/2024-7/21/2015) would have turned 100 this coming Thursday, 5/2/2024. He is still loved by countless fans, and his work on behalf of social justice and workers’ rights continues to affect our lives.



Bikel’s widow, author and speaker Aimee Ginsburg Bikel, will be touring the country with a special ‘Theodore Bikel Centennial program’, showcasing the arc of her husband’s career and legacy. Ginsburg Bikel founded the Theodore Bikel Legacy Project after Bikel’s death in 2015, and through the Project’s activities Ginsburg Bikel hopes the world will remember and take inspiration from the gigantic, generous, and important life of her late husband Theodore Bikel. “Audiences still adore him,” she says, “and during my program they laugh, they cry, they feel proud of Theo and the life he lived. They leave with their head held higher, rededicated to love their neighbors as themselves and to greet the challenges of our time with courage and kindness”.

