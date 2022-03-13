Torrance Theatre Company Stages Suspenseful Production of WAIT UNTIL DARK

Torrance Theatre Company is brining suspense and chills to 1316 Cabrillo with their latest production of WAIT UNTIL DARK, originally written by Frederick Knott, and adapted in 2013 by Jeffery Hatcher. The show opens on Friday, March 18 and runs through Sunday, April 10, 2022. The performances run Thursdays at 7 pm (followed by Q&A), Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sundays are 2 pm. General admission tickets are $30, and are available at www.torrancetheatrecomany.com, and via phone at (424)243-6882. The theater is located in the heart of downtown Torrance at 1316 Cabrillo Ave., Torrance, CA 90501. Plenty of free parking and restaurants and bars within walking distance.

Originally written in 1966 by Frederick Knott (DIAL "M" FOR MURDER and WRITE ME A MURDER), WAIT UNTIL DARK is a thriller about a blind woman who confronts some rather unsavory criminals in her Greenwich apartment. The play premiered on Broadway with Lee Remick and Robert Duvall leading the cast; and later a film adaptation featured Audrey Hepburn and Alan Arkin. In 2013 Jeffery Hatcher was commissioned by the Geffen Playhouse to adapt the show. The adaptation took the story from the mid-60's and dropped it in 1944, with a noir spin and a leaner story.

The story follows Susan (Abby Rowland), who is blind, yet determined to be self-sufficient, with a little prodding from her war-weary husband Sam (Mike Holle). When she ends up alone in the middle of an illicit plot to steal a mysterious doll from her apartment, she finds that her blindness might be the only weapon she has to combat the criminals. The climatic end of the show is sure to leave audiences breathless. The cast also includes Don Scholssman, Kawika Aguilar, Alyssa Riha, and Johnathan Strand. The show is directed by Cary Jordahl, lighting design is by Steve Giltner, costume design by Bradley Allen Lock.

If you have questions, please call (424) 243-6882. Stay informed by visiting www.TorranceTheatreCompany.com. The Torrance Theatre Company is a program of the Cultural Services Division of the Torrance Community Services Department. www.TorranceCA.Gov. Sponsored in part by Friends of Torrance Theatre Company.