Tony Winner Jessie Mueller Takes The Stage At The Wallis, June 16

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and Mark Cortale present an evening in the hugely popular Broadway @ The Wallis concert series with legendary Tony Award-winner Jessie Mueller, hosted and music-directed by SiriusXM Radio star Seth Rudetsky, on Friday, June 16, 2023, 7 pm, in The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater.

Mueller (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Carousel, Waitress) is one of Broadway's most versatile actors and singers. The Wallis performance promises a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories prompted by funny, insightful, and revealing questions from Rudetsky (on piano), and music from Mueller's stellar career.

Tickets ($39 - $125) are on sale now, as are single tickets and subscriptions to all performances in The Wallis' 2022/2023 Season.

Jessie Mueller was most recently seen on Broadway in Tracy Letts' The Minutes. Previously, Mueller starred on Broadway in the revival of Carousel (Drama Desk Award, Tony, Grammy Award nominations). She originated the roles of Jenna in Waitress (Tony, Drama Desk, Grammy Award nominations) and Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Tony, Drama Desk, Grammy Awards). Other Broadway credits include Nice Work If You Can Get It and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever. She will be returning to the Kennedy Center this fall in Guys and Dolls. TV/Film: "Patsy & Loretta," "Madam Secretary," "Blue Bloods," "Evil," "Candy," "Chicago Voices" (Chicago Emmy nomination), and Steven Spielberg's The Post, A Good Person and Secret Headquarters.

Seth Rudetsky spent many years on Broadway as a pianist and/or conductor on shows like Les Miserables, Ragtime and Phantom of the Opera, as well as two years as a comedy writer on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" (three Emmy nominations with his co-writers) which led to him writing two opening numbers for the Tony Awards. He is now the afternoon deejay on the SiriusXM Broadway channel, as well as the host of his own talk show, Seth Speaks. He has performed his show, Deconstructing Broadway in London, Boston (Irne award) and L.A. (with Barbra Streisand in the audience!). He co-wrote and co-starred in Disaster!! (a New York Times critics' pick) on Broadway which was licensed by Music Theater International and is being performed around the country. After the Pulse Nightclub shooting, Seth's husband came up with the idea of doing an all-star "What The World Needs Now Is Love" and they recorded it with around 50 stars like Carole King, Idina Menzel, Gloria Estefan, Bernadette Peters and more and it went to number one on iTunes, has raised over $100,000 for the Pulse nightclub victims and families as well as the Trevor Project and they performed the song at the Democratic National Convention. Seth and James also put together the "Seasons of Love/Let The Sunshine In" all-star video, directed by Schele Williams, that played at Biden's inauguration. When the Covid lockdown began, Seth and James started the twice-a-day livestream Stars In The House with reunions of original casts of Broadway shows like Ragtime, A Chorus Line and Cats as well as TV shows like "Grey's Anatomy", "Taxi" and "E.R." (with George Clooney who was in London!). The livestream raised over $1,000,000 for the Actors Fund and over $100,000 for other charities like NAACP LDF and "You Gotta Believe" for foster youth. Seth has published numerous books including "The Rise And Fall Of A Theatre Geek" (Random House) and the just released "Musical Theatre For Dummies." You can learn more about Seth's concerts, Broadway cruises and watch his videos at SethRudetsky.com.

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase single tickets, subscriptions and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 (Monday - Friday, 10 am to 6 pm) or visit TheWallis.org.

The Wallis is closely monitoring the ever-changing local health and safety environment carefully and addressing known health factors at the moment. Should plans change and any performance be required to be postponed or cancelled or if venue capacity limitations are instituted, ticket holders will be notified immediately with options for their purchased tickets per The Wallis' ticketing policies.

The health and safety of patrons, staff, and artists inside and outside the venue are a top priority for The Wallis. Facial masks are no longer required but are strongly encouraged and recommended. The Wallis' health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue's sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and City of Beverly Hills regulations. Current Health & Safety Protocols and updates may also be accessed at TheWallis.org/Safety. Policies are subject to change.