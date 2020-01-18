Tony And Grammy Winning Diva Renee Fleming Graces The McCallum Stage WIth Special Guest Gerald Martin Moore

In 2013, President Obama awarded Renée with America's highest honor for an artist, the National Medal of Arts. She brought her voice to a vast new audience in 2014, as the only classical artist ever to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Super Bowl. Winner of the 2013 Grammy Award (her fourth) for Best Classical Vocal Solo, Renée has sung for momentous occasions, from the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony to the Diamond Jubilee Concert for Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. In 2008, Renée became the first woman in the 125-year history of the Metropolitan Opera to solo headline an opening night gala.The McCallum Theatre presents Renée Fleming, one of the most acclaimed singers of our time, in recital with pianist Gerald Martin Moore, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 8:00 pm.

Renée earned a Tony Award nomination for her performance in the 2018 Broadway production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel. In 2018, she was named "Female Artist of the Year" at the Classic Brit Awards. Her tour schedule includes concerts in New York, Chicago, London, Amsterdam, Paris, Barcelona, Hong Kong, Palm Desert and Beijing. She is heard on the soundtracks of the 2018 Best Picture Oscar winner The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Renée provided the singing voice of Roxane, played by Julianne Moore, in the film adaptation of the best-selling novel Bel Canto.

In 2016, Renée was appointed artistic advisor for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Seeking to champion the work being done nationally-both in the medical community and within the arts world-at the intersection of health and the arts, Renée has spearheaded the first ongoing collaboration between America's national cultural center and its largest health research institute, the National Institutes of Health. In association with the National Endowment for the Arts,Sound Health brings together leading neuroscientists, music therapists and arts practitioners to better understand and amplify the science connecting music, health, and the brain.

In June 2019, Decca released Renée's latest album, Lieder, spanning six decades of German song, from Brahms to Schumann to Mahler. That same month, she starred in the London premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical The Light in the Piazza.

This 16-time Grammy nominated artist has recorded everything from complete operas and song recitals to jazz, indie rock and the movie soundtrack of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. Renée's album Signatures was selected by the U.S. Library of Congress for the National Recording Registry, as an "aural treasure worthy of preservation as part of America's patrimony."

Known for bringing new audiences to classical music and opera, Renée has sung not only with Plácido Domingo and Andrea Bocelli, but also with Elton John, Paul Simon, Sting, Josh Groban, and Joan Baez. She has hosted a wide variety of television and radio broadcasts, including the Metropolitan Opera's Live in HD series, and Live From Lincoln Center.

Gerald Martin Moore is an internationally renowned singing teacher and a vocal consultant. He has worked closely with Renée Fleming for many years since first collaborating on the production of Alcina with William Christie at the Palais Garnier in Paris. He then went on to work with Ms. Fleming on many subsequent roles, Decca recordings and recitals.

Other leading artists he has prepared for roles and recordings include Natalie Dessay, Marie McLaughlin, Sabine Devielhe, Erin Morley, Elīna Garanča, and Sarah Connolly. He has worked in such houses as Covent Garden, La Scala, the Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco, Opera de Bastille, Champs-Elysees and Chatelet in Paris as well as the Aix-en-Provence, Edinburgh and Glyndebourne Festivals. He has performed before such dignitaries as President Obama and the first lady, President Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, HRH Prince Charles, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan.

Tickets for this performance are priced at $140, $100 and $70. Tickets are available at the Theatre's website at www.mccallumtheatre.com or by calling the McCallum Theatre Box Office at (760) 340-2787.





