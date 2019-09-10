Tito Jackson To Perform At The 2019 Living Legends Foundation Annual Awards Dinner And Gala

Music legend Tito Jackson is scheduled to perform at the 2019 Living Legends oundation's (LLF) Annual Awards Dinner and Gala. This year's event will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at Taglyan Cultural Complex, 1201 N. Vine Street, Hollywood, CA. To purchase tickets, click HERE.

The Black Music industry will gather to celebrate the Living Legends Foundation 2019 distinguished honorees. They include: Dyana Williams, CEO of Influence Entertainment (Lifetime Achievement Award); Sidney Miller, founder and Publisher, Black Radio Exclusive (A.D. Washington Chairman's Award); Maurice White, Vice President of Promotion, eOne Entertainment Group (Music Label Executive Award); Sheila Coates, founder and Creator of BYOB-Be Your Own Brand (Entrepreneur Award); Dedra N. Tate, President and CEO, Unlimited Contacts (Mike Bernardo Executive Award); Hymen Childs, Owner, Service Broadcasting Group (Broadcast Icon Award); Phil Thornton, Senior Vice President/General Manager, RCA Inspiration (Gospel Music Executive Award); Karen Lee, Senior Vice President, W&W Public Relations (Media Executive Award); and Frank Ski, Broadcast Personality, V-103 Radio Atlanta, and Steve Hegwood, CEO and President, Core Communicators (both to receive the Jerry Boulding Radio Executive Award). This year's awards dinner and gala chairpersons are husband-and-wife team Ray Chew and Vivian Scott Chew, Partners, Chew Entertainment. DeDe McGuire, award-winning radio personality of the nationally syndicated show DeDe In The Morning, will return as host.

"The Living Legends Board of Directors is proud to celebrate Tito Jackson as our headlining talent for this year's awards ceremony," says David C. Linton, Chairman of the LLF. "Tito Jackson and the Jackson family have made it possible for so many of us to thrive and excel in this business. From radio to retail to marketing to publicity, the Jackson family is a significant part of the overall success of American music. Collectively, they have changed the landscape of popular music. We owe a great deal to this family. We are glad to have Tito be a part of this event."

Continuing the legacy, Tito Jackson will perform his new single, "One Way Street." In one week, the record was the second most added song at radio stations across the country.

"Performing beside my brothers on stage has been a wonderful blessing for me," said Tito. "Introducing 'One Way Street' at this time in my career is an ideal platform for me to share my solo project with our loyal fans, and hopefully gain new ones along the way."

"One Way Street" features the remix from producer Gregg Pagani, who also worked with hitmakers Charlie Wilson ("Uncle Charlie," "Just Charlie," "In It To Win It") and Johnny Gill ("Game Changer," "Soul Of A Woman"), and is considered one of the hottest producers on the scene today. The song is the tale of a bad romance, with finger pops, a haunting background leading into a memorable hook, and Tito's lead.

Tito's initial success with recording masterpieces such as "I Want You Back," "Never Can Say Goodbye," "I'll Be There," and other mega-hits is the genesis of an indelible trek into modern musical immortality. His musical arrow is aimed in the direction of diverse genres, R&B, blues, and pop. He has also collaborated with his sons Taj, Taryll, and TJ, of the singing group 3T.

A renowned international artist, Tito has garnered enormous respect from his peers and fans worldwide for his modest and reserved persona and his astounding guitar skills. His emphasis on fairness and loyalty in the music business community is a hallmark of his cool and selfless style. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's monumental success has included five No. 1 albums, eighteen No. 1 singles, 17 top 10 albums, and 17 top 40 singles. The phenomenal talent and beginnings of the Jackson 5 are among the many legendary artist stories featured in this year's new Showtime Networks documentary Hitsville: The Making of Motown. There is no question that Tito's mark on music history and the rich legacy that he has established have stood the test of time.

The Living Legends Foundation continues its mission to honor the best and the brightest in the ever-changing and evolving music and entertainment industries. The foundation's core mission is to honor pioneers and professionals who have broken new ground in the areas of broadcasting, recorded music, marketing, retail, publicity, publishing, digital, creative, and philanthropy.

In 1991, record industry pioneer Ray Harris had the vision for an organization that would not only salute the achievements of black music executives but would assist them in their time of need. During the same year, Harris worked with record executives Barbara Lewis and C.C. Evans and the late radio programming legend Jerry Boulding to form the Living Legends Foundation.

The LLF is a registered 501 (c) (3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization and has been funded primarily with corporate contributions and individual donations. The 28-year-old organization has expanded its mission to assist those who have served the music industry and who have a confirmable need. This assistance is provided in a manner that maintains the dignity of those who may receive financial help. Many former music industry employees worked during a time when 401Ks and retirement packages were not available-and even today, in this era of downsizing and mergers, the industry's lack of long-term career stability has become more commonplace. Proceeds from the event will enable the LLF to continue to aid those in need, as well as fund the Living Legends Foundation Scholarship Program, which helps the educational pursuits of the next generation of music makers and marketers at three HBCUs.

For additional information on the Living Legends Foundation, please click HERE.





