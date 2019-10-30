Tia Chucha's Centro Cultural & Bookstore Raises $40,000 At 2019 Annual Fundraising Gala

Michael Centeno, Executive Director of the Sylmar, CA based Tía Chucha's Centro Cultural & Bookstore, announced today $40,000 was raised at the organization's Fourth Annual Fundraising Gala, 'Art & Minds Gathering For Change,' held at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes on Saturday evening, October 26, 2019. "Our distinguished Gala Honorees at this year's Gala included: Sheila Kuehl, Former Actress, Attorney and current Los Angeles County Supervisor, 3rd District; Harry Gamboa Jr., Artist, Writer and Educator; Barbara Carrasco, Artist and Activist; and Louie Pérez, Musician, Artist, Writer and Founding Member of the multiple Grammy Award-winning rock band, Los Lobos (The Wolves)."



Sheila Kuehl was presented a plaque for her Vision, Courage and Commitment in Advancing the Art of Public Service with Authenticity and Integrity from Trini Rodríguez, Co-Founder of Tía Chuchas Centro Cultural & Bookstore. Harry Gamboa Jr., Barbara Carrasco and Louie Pérez were presented with plaques for their Vision, Courage and Commitment in Enriching our World Through Artistic Expression. Luis J. Rodríguez, Founder of Tía Chuchas Centro Cultural & Bookstore presented to Louie Pérez, along with John Densmore, Drummer for The Doors, making some additional comments. Dr. Denise Sandoval, Professor of Chicana and Chicano Studies at California State University, Northridge presented to Harry Gamboa Jr. and Barbara Carrasco. Luis J. Rodriguez and Trini Rodríguez also presented Certificates of Recognition to the Gala Honorees on behalf of Senator Tony Cárdenas.



The event was emceed by Michael de la Rocha, a member of Tía Chucha's Board. Other notables in attendance at the event included: Jackson Browne, Vonda Shepard, Greg Leisz, Mitchell Froom, Barbara Williams and Liam Hayden, Roderick M. Spencer, Torie Osborn, Steve and Alison Lopez, John Cantú and Dilshad Contractor, Diane Luby Lane, Leslie Poliak, Melissa Sanvicente, Rosalilia M. Mendoza, David Rosales, Jerry and Becky Garcia, Jon Hess, Kathleen Hughes, Irene Montantes and Shannon Rivers, Khamal Iwvanyanwu, Ildiko von Somogyi, Robyn Gomez, Ilancueitl Gomez and Misael Murrillo.



Gala Event Sponsors included: John Cantú, Film Editor/Producer, Universal Studios Hollywood; Monte Pérez, President, Los Angeles Mission College; Congressman Tony Cárdenas, 29th District; Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, 7th District; Councilwoman Nury Martinez, 6th District; Luz Sanchez, Assistant to General Manager, David Gillum, Galpin Honda; Frifth-Smith & Archibald, LLP; Steven Barclay Agency; D.F. Perez Construction Inc. and Abel Salas, Media Sponsor, Brooklyn & Boyle.



The event began with Red Carpet Arrivals followed by a Silent Auction overseen by Creative Charity Auctions with live Son Jarocho music, Dinner catered by Guayaba Kitchen, Dessert by Vegancitas, the Awards Presentations, ending with Music played by a DJ and Dancing.







