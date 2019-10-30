Three New Members Have Joined The Groundlings Theatre Main Company

Los Angeles' famed Groundlings Theatre has announced the addition of three new members to The Main Company, also known as "The Groundlings." Chris Guerra, Leonard Robinson and Samantha DeSurra were invited to join The Groundlings after having completed The Groundlings' School training program and performed in the Sunday Company for 18 months.

The Groundlings, consisting of no more than 30 members at any time, can be seen performing sketch comedy weekly in the Friday and Saturday Main Shows and improv in The Yard, The Crazy Uncle Joe Show and Cookin' With GAS. They also teach classes in The Groundlings School and collectively act as artistic director for the theatre.

Chris Guerra earned his BFA in Theatre (Pace University), performed in Broadway and National Tours, has used his puppetry and vocal talents in commercials and television, and created two adorable humans.

Leonard Robinson is an actor/writer/standup originally from Danbury, CT. After graduating Howard University, Leonard appeared in numerous films and television projects such as Life of Crime with Jennifer Aniston and John Hawkes, NCIS, NCIS: LA, Adam Ruins Everything, Young Sheldon, and Alexa & Katie on Netflix. Additionally, Leonard has appeared in theaters nationwide including "The Exonerated" at The Culture Project (Off-Broadway), Williamstown Theatre Festival, New York Fringe Festival, and Studio Theatre in Washington, DC. Leonard is currently recurring on Season 3 of Insecure on HBO. He has studied and performed improv/sketch at Upright Citizens Brigade, IO West, as well as in the CBS Diversity Sketch Comedy Showcase. As a stand-up comedian, Leonard has performed all across the U.S. and the UK. When in Los Angeles, he can be seen weekly at The World Famous Comedy Store on Sunset Blvd. Leonard is honored, overwhelmed, and humbled by the invitation into The Main Company. Is not a robot.

Samantha DeSurra hails from Pasadena, CA. She enjoyed co-creating and managing a program called Young Women in Film at the American Film Institute that sought to teach young women in high school how to make films.

DeSurra, Guerra and Robinson will begin appearing in Groundlings sketch shows in early 2020 and improv shows starting in November.

The Groundlings Theatre is located at 7307 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046.





