Theatre West WEST FEST Running Now Through September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



When Theatre West was founded sixty-two years ago, its initial purposes included serving as a laboratory situation where writing, acting and directing could be developed and perfected.

This included the development of new and exciting works, works of a non-commercial and experimental nature, with an eye to enhanced performances but presented with minimalist production design.

At least once each year, Theatre West has included a festival of such works, providing audiences an opportunity to experience a wide variety of new work developed within the company. WestFest has become among Theatre West's most enduringly popular attractions.

WestFest 2024 presents four full weekends of shows, a different presentation each week, to entice the loyal audiences who have returned for WestFest every year, as well as to introduce new audiences to the richly varied work of the city's longest-running, continuously operating professional company.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8, Sundays at 2. Each week's program runs about 90 minutes, no intermission. A reception with food and beverage follows each performance. The calendar of events follows:

Week One 8/30-9/1

"Aberration of Starlight"

In a meeting with Arthur Gregg, the government's new head of scientific funding, Dr. Claire Wilkes, the director of a California observatory, receives devastating news that could change the course of her career.

Written by Chris DiGiovanni

Directed by Arden Teresa Lewis

Cast: David Mingrino, Maria Kress

"Have a Heart"

A chance encounter at her high school reunion causes Mindy to question her life choices.

Written and directed by Clara Rodriguez

Cast: Seemah Wilder Idelson, Bert Emmett, Clara Rodriguez

"I Can Play 32"

It's just a number...really.

Written by Maray Ayres

Directed by Donald Moore

Cast: Maray Ayres, Donald Moore

"Leap"

She went on a date. It changed her fate.

Written and directed by Mimi Kmet

Cast: Alexandria Sanders, Monika Vidakovik, Mason Eaglin

"Lady M"

She didn't mean to hurt anyone; she was just having a bad day.

Written by Judith Duncan

Directed by Bill Sehres

Cast: Sardia Robinson, Anne Leyden

Week Two 9/6-9/8

"Modern Love"

Swipe left or swipe right? Finding love in the digital age.

Written and directed by Tom Mendola

Cast: Christopher Landis, Scottie Nevil

"Clive and Cecily"

What's an Earl and Countess to do when they find themselves in a strange land and even stranger circumstances?

Written by Tom Walla

Directed by Michael Van Duzer

Cast: Connie Mellors, Michael Van Duzer

"Unnatural Behavior"

"We're not the top species on the planet because we're nice. People talk a lot about how well the military turns kids into killing machines, and I'll always argue that it's just finishing school" Karl Marlantes, USMC

Written and directed by Mark Bowen

Cast: Mark Bowen, Matt Gademske

"Stepping Down"

Politics is soulless and not for the faint of heart. Written by Garry Kluger

Directed by Arden Teresa Lewis

Cast: Ashley Taylor, Anne Leyden, Evie Abat, Alexandria Sanders, Amelia Vargas

Week Three 9/13-9/15

"Thank You Eve"

When the time comes for the kids to leave, there is always a struggle

Written and directed by Donald Moore

Cast: David Mingrino, Alexandria Sanders, Monika Vidakovik

"The Spark"

Two people repeatedly relive the first time they met in an experimental therapy that brings unexpected results.

Written by Jeff Kaufman

Directed by Arden Teresa Lewis

Cast: Elise Walters, R.J. DeBard, Arianna Evangelia

"Cyntax"

"Should five per cent appear too small? Be thankful I don't take it all"

Written and directed by Donald Moore

Cast: Steve Nevil, Cecil Jennings, Alexandria Sanders, Monika Vidakovik

Week Four 9/20-9/22

"Seasons of Art"

An exhilarating fusion of music and drama, directed by award-winning director, vocalist, and master teacher Victoria Lavan and showcased by the Theatre West Musical Theatre Workshop

Produced by Donald Moore for Theatre West.

At Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068. This is near Universal City, North Hollywood, and Studio City. There is parking available on the street and in a privately-operated parking lot across the street (Fee charged, credit card only). Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., Sundays at 2:00 pm. Admission is a suggested donation of $15, at the door.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL