Theatre West Announces Upcoming Programming and More

Theatre West, the fifty-nine-year old non-profit organization for the performing arts that has become a landmark institution and valued cultural resource in Hollywood is emerging stronger than ever from a period of challenges that have impacted many local arts groups.

An anonymous angel has purchased the theatre building from the family that previously owned it, preserving the building for the theatre's use and ensuring that the theatre will be able to continue its artistic endeavors in its current location. The angel is also undertaking new upgrades for the building.

Theatre West has received more than $205,000 in grants from the Shuttered Venues Operators Grant, the Ahmanson Foundation, the Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, the Peter Glenville Foundation, and the California Arts Council.

The theatre received a bequest of $90,000 from the estate of longtime member and noted American actress, the late Elsa Raven, establishing the first operating reserve for the company.

After a hiatus of eighteen months, shows resume on the theatre's main stage, as Theatre West commences performances of the World Premiere engagement of the play Our Man in Santiago.

Theatre West's award-winning children's programming begins its thirty-sixth season on November 20, with the opening of its Storybook Theatre production of Goldilocks and The Three Bears.

Additionally, nearly thirty additional original performance programs have been made available on Theatre West's YouTube channel, so that the general public can access the prolific creative output of this artistically vigorous company from anywhere at any time.

Theatre West, located at 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068, is one of Southern California's very few Mid-Size theatres operating under union contracts.

Curtain up!