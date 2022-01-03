Theatre Palisades Presents PRISONER OF SECOND AVENUE

Theatre Palisades opens their 2022 season with The Prisoner Of Second Avenue by Neil Simon, January 21- February 20, 2022.

Mel Edison is a well-paid executive of a high-end Manhattan firm, which has suddenly hit the skids, and he gets the ax. His wife Edna takes a job to tide them over, then she too is sacked. Compounded by the air-pollution killing his plants, and with the walls of the apartment being paper-thin (allowing him a constant ear-full of his neighbor's private lives), things can't seem to get any worse.

When he's robbed and his psychiatrist dies with $23,000 of his money. Mel does the only thing left for him to do: he has a nervous break-down. And it's the best thing that ever happened to him.

The cast includes Jo Dellapina (Edna), Laura Goldstein (Pearl), Martha Hunter (Jesse), Ben Lupejkis (Harry), Jud Meyers (Mel), Peter Miller (Roger Keating V.O.) and Maria O'Connor (Pauline).

For more information and reservations call 310-454-1970.