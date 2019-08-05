Theatre Palisades Presents MOUSETRAP By Agatha Christie

A group of strangers stranded in a boarding house during a snow storm - one of whom is a murderer! Suspects include the newly-married couple who run the house; the spinster with a curious past; the architect who would be chef; a retired Army major; a late arrival who claims his car overturned in a drift; and one particular guest who makes life miserable for everyone.

Into their midst arrives a policeman on skis. No sooner does he begin to investigate than another murder occurs!

A timeless "whodunnit" full of dark intrigue and shocking twists, The Mousetrap is one of Agatha Christie's longest-running plays.

Friday, August 30 - Sunday October 8, 2017, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., TICKETS: $22 for Adults and $20 for Seniors and Students. Theatre Palisades Pierson Playhouse: 941 Temescal Cyn. Dr. (just South Of Sunset Blvd.) Pacific Palisades 90272. Box Office: (310) 454-1970.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You