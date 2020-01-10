Theatre Of NOTE Presents Its 25th Annual Hollywood Performance Marathon

Theatre of NOTE has announced the 25th Annual Hollywood Performance Marathon, on Saturday, January 18 beginning at 3pm and continuing until dawn, at Theatre of NOTE, 1517 N. Cahuenga Blvd. (just North of Sunset) in Hollywood.

NOTE's Hollywood Performance Marathon celebrates its twenty-fifth year with over 50 performers who will donate their time and talent to benefit Theatre of NOTE. This highly anticipated, quarter of a century, local tradition is an all-day-all-night extravaganza of eclectic performances, including comedy, juggling, poetry, puppets, performance art, dance, music, monologues and much more! Fan favorites such as Paul Dooley ("Cars", "16 Candles"), Winnie Holzman ("My So Called Life", "Wicked") Tom Lenk ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer"), Kirsten Vangsness ("Criminial Minds"), Mark Fite, Jim Turner, Matthew Cuban, Scot Nery, Karl Herlinger, and many other talented artists will be performing.

The 25th Annual Hollywood Performance Marathon is a one day-night event, on Saturday, January 18th at 3pm and continuing until 2:00am on January 19th, at Theatre of NOTE, 1517 N. Cahuenga (just North of Sunset) in Hollywood. Ticket price is $25; all proceeds to benefit Theatre of NOTE. No reservations necessary. First come first serve seating.

For more information, visit www.theatreofnote.com.





