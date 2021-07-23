Theatre 40's Play Reading Series At Greystone Starts Next Month

Theatre 40 and The City of Beverly Hills Community Services Department will present a series of free outdoor play-readings at the beautiful Greystone Estate and Gardens, 905 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210. Each play in the series will be performed on two dates, by actors from the Theatre 40 company. All readings start at 5:00 p.m. PDT. To reserve your FREE seats, phone (310) 364-3606.

All readings will be performed outdoors in The Pool Area at Greystone Estate at the west end of the upper parking lot.

August 11 and 12: Camping with Henry and Tom by Mark St. Germain. Directed by Gregg Brevoort. In 1921, Henry Ford, Thomas Edison and President Warren G. Harding took a camping trip together to escape civilization. What they couldn't escape was each other. Inspired by an actual event, Camping with Henry and Tom is an exploration of friendship, politics and leadership; a comedic and dramatic clash of two great minds and one great heart of the twentieth century.

August 18 and 19: Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help by Katie Forgette. Directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky. The play tells the story of the O'Sheas, a cash-challenged, Irish-Catholic family just trying to get through 1973. Linda O'Shea, our 19-year old narrator, is attempting to re-enact for the audience the most turbulent day of her life....but her family keeps interrupting, insisting on telling their side of the story. The 1970s was a time of old school living. No Facebook, no tweets, no texting, no Skype. A time when public ridicule in a close-knit, hermetically sealed Catholic parish was the ultimate nightmare. When Linda's mother leaves it to Linda to tell her younger sister about the birds and the bees, the bawdy conversation is somehow overheard by the parish priest...and Father Lovett is not amused. He sets out to confront the family about "the corruption of their eldest daughter's soul."

August 25 and 26: They're in the Trees by Norm Foster. Director TBD. A brand new comedy by Canada's (and Theatre 40's) favorite playwright, Norm Foster. This is the play's FIRST public reading. A wonderful play about birdwatching from the author of Renovations for Six, Opening Night and The Love List.

Theatre 40 is Beverly Hills' professional theatre company. For more information about its ongoing activities, go to http://theatre40.org