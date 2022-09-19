Theatre 40 Presents Monday Night Theatre Appreciation Seminars Now Through November 7

Theatre Forty once again presents Theatre Appreciation Seminars on Monday nights at 7:00 p.m. The series of rehearsed play-readings will be presented on Zoom, with the exception of the final play in this series, A Christmas Truce, which will be presented on stage at Theatre Forty on November 7.

To access the Zoom link, go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2197558®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheatre40.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 , click on "On Stage," and then on "Theatre 40 Monday Night Seminars." Admission is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted.

The theme of this semester's series is Sh*t Got Real- plays based on real events and real people.

All play-readings will be directed by Melanie MacQueen or John Leslie. Here's the schedule.

September 19 at 7:00 p.m. Touching the Void by David Grieg- Based on Joe Simpson's mountain-climbing memoir, it is-surprise!- about a hair-raising climb up the Siula Grande mountain in Peru. Starring Alan Aymie, Alec Carrasco, Kris Frost, Jean Mackie.

September 26 at 7:00 p.m. Socrates by Voltaire. An Athenian philosopher is sentenced to drink poison because he is rocking the wrong boats.

October 3 at 7:00 p.m. A Very Expensive Poison by Lucy Prebble. A shocking assassination in the heart of London: A man is dying of a slow poison. Who did it, and who is behind it?

October 10 at 7:00 p.m. The Temperamentals by Jon Marans. The story of the communist Harry Hay and the Viennese designer Rudi Gernreich and the homosexual organization they formed in the 50s, long before Stonewall.

October 17 at 7:00 p.m. Seven by Paula Cizmar, Catherine Filloux, Gail Kriegel, Carol K. Mack, Ruth Margraff, Anna Deveare Smith, Susan Yankowitz. Seven monologues of women from different countries with different backgrounds, who go to do amazing things on behalf of themselves and their fellow women. Based on interviews by the playwrights with the women.

October 24 at 7:00 p.m. Queen of the Water Lilies by Kitty Felde. Helen Shaw, a woman in Washington, DC in the 40s, has inherited a marshland filled with beautiful water lilies which she cultivates and sells. The Army Corps of Engineers has set their sights on the land, and Helen must find a way to save the marshland and her lilies.

November 7 at 7:00 p.m. The Christmas Truce by Phil Porter. In December of 1914 during World War One, peace broke out between the British and the German lines. They came together to celebrate Christmas, and then went back to killing each other. But it was an amazing and beautiful event. The Christmas Truce will be presented on stage at Theatre Forty, 241 S. Moreno Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212. Free parking is available beneath the venue, which is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Parking can be accessed via the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives.

Theatre Forty is Beverly Hills' professional theatre company. It is a non-profit organization. For more information, please go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2197558®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheatre40.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1