Theatre 40 Presents BEASLEY'S CHRISTMAS PARTY On December 20
Beasley's Christmas Party is a sweet, heartwarming story that is ideal for the holiday season and that can be enjoyed by general audiences.
For the final entry of 2021 in its popular series of Monday Night Seminars, Theatre 40 will present a rehearsed reading via Zoom of a classic holiday tale, Beasley's Christmas Party.
Booth Tarkington (1869-1946) is the author of Beasley's Christmas Party (1909). A novelist as well as a playwright, he won the Pulitzer Prize twice, for his novels The Magnificent Ambersons and Alice Adams, both of which were adapted into classic films. He also served a term in the Indiana House of Representatives.
Beasley's Christmas Party is set in the Midwestern town of Wainwright, where Beasley is a leading citizen. A successful attorney, he's a man of few words when he's not working. He's mostly well-liked by the citizens of his town, enough so that there's talk of him being drafted to run for governor of the state. He lives with his old servant in a big house, next door to the beautiful woman who broke off their engagement long ago.
There's a mystery about Beasley, however. He is seen talking to people and a dog who aren't there. Is he mad? A new journalist in town and Beasley's two political foes are determined to find out.
Melanie MacQueen directs a cast that includes herself and Kevin Dulude, Philip Sokoloff, David Hunt Stafford, Gloria Stroock, Rebecca Begue, John Leslie and David Westbay.
There will be a short Q&A period after the reading. The Monday Night Seminars are moderated by Melanie MacQueen and John Leslie.
Beasley's Christmas Party will be performed live on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. PST. You can access the performance at the designated time and date with this Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86958117238?pwd=R0pUWXF5bUtDWG1iT05VbitQcmV1dz09
This is a FREE event. Theatre 40 is a non-profit organization, and donations will be gratefully accepted at http://theatre40.org
Theatre 40 is the professional theatre company of Beverly Hills.