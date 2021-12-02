Theatre 40 Presents BEASLEY'S CHRISTMAS PARTY On December 20

For the final entry of 2021 in its popular series of Monday Night Seminars, Theatre 40 will present a rehearsed reading via Zoom of a classic holiday tale, Beasley's Christmas Party.

Booth Tarkington (1869-1946) is the author of Beasley's Christmas Party (1909). A novelist as well as a playwright, he won the Pulitzer Prize twice, for his novels The Magnificent Ambersons and Alice Adams, both of which were adapted into classic films. He also served a term in the Indiana House of Representatives.

Beasley's Christmas Party is set in the Midwestern town of Wainwright, where Beasley is a leading citizen. A successful attorney, he's a man of few words when he's not working. He's mostly well-liked by the citizens of his town, enough so that there's talk of him being drafted to run for governor of the state. He lives with his old servant in a big house, next door to the beautiful woman who broke off their engagement long ago.

There's a mystery about Beasley, however. He is seen talking to people and a dog who aren't there. Is he mad? A new journalist in town and Beasley's two political foes are determined to find out.

Beasley's Christmas Party is a sweet, heartwarming story that is ideal for the holiday season and that can be enjoyed by general audiences.

Melanie MacQueen directs a cast that includes herself and Kevin Dulude, Philip Sokoloff, David Hunt Stafford, Gloria Stroock, Rebecca Begue, John Leslie and David Westbay.

There will be a short Q&A period after the reading. The Monday Night Seminars are moderated by Melanie MacQueen and John Leslie.

Beasley's Christmas Party will be performed live on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. PST. You can access the performance at the designated time and date with this Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86958117238?pwd=R0pUWXF5bUtDWG1iT05VbitQcmV1dz09

This is a FREE event. Theatre 40 is a non-profit organization, and donations will be gratefully accepted at http://theatre40.org

Theatre 40 is the professional theatre company of Beverly Hills.