TheaterWorksUSA and La Mirada Theatre Bring Two Musicals To The West Coast, DOG MAN and THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Acclaimed creators of family entertainment TheaterWorksUSA has partnered with California's La Mirada Theatre to present high-quality theatre for young audiences. This partnership will allow the New York-based TheaterWorksUSA to offer their original musicals as part of La Mirada's Programs for Young Audiences Series. This new alliance will begin with as they co-present two of TheaterWorksUSA's most popular shows starting with Dog Man: The Musical (October 15, 2022) and The Lightning Thief: The Lightning Thief: Theatre for Young Audiences Edition (February 24, 2023).

"We are so happy to solidify our presence on the West Coast by partnering with La Mirada Theatre and their amazing Programs for Young Audiences Series. We look forward to continuing to bring our high-quality productions to this amazing theatre." - TheaterWorksUSA's Artistic Director, Barbara Pasternack

"TheaterWorksUSA has been the gold standard for theatre for young audiences for decades," says BT McNicholl, La Mirada Theatre's Producing Artistic Director, "We are honored to be partnering with them and offering a West Coast home for their, smart, creative, and highly entertaining productions. By solidifying our relationship with the wildly popular Dog Man: The Musical and The Lightning Thief The Musical, our audiences are in for a real treat."

DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL for two performances only on October 15, 2022, at 11 AM & 2 PM.

Based on the worldwide bestselling hit series by Dav Pilkey, Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious and heartwarming new production following the chronicles of Dog Man, who with the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of beloved characters from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants.

Dav Pilkey creator of Dog Man says "Dog Man: The Musical surpasses my highest expectations. It is the 'Perfect Mash-up' of memorable music, humor, and love."

Critics also have great things to say about Dog Man The Musical "A howling good time. This show is perfect for everyone." - Newsday; "Dog Man: The Musical keeps young audiences giggling. You have to love a family show that makes adults laugh, too."- New York Times

Based on the bestselling Dog Man book series by Dav Pilkey, Dog Man: The Musical has a book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila (Two-time Emmy Award-winning writer of the PBS show Peg + Cat), and music by Brad Alexander (Drama Desk Nominated See Rock City & Other Destinations), with original direction and choreography by Jen Wineman, scenic design by Timothy R. Mackabee

costume design by Heidi Leigh Hanson, lighting design by David Lander, and sound design by Emma Wilk and stage manager Whitley Body

The cast includes Brandon James Butorovich as Dog Man, Da'zaria Harris as Flippy, Kadesh Lewis as George, Edwin Perez as Harold, Génesis M. Freytes Álvarez (Neni) as Li'l Petey, Will Sippel as Petey, with Giancarlo Osori and Zuly Pagán Cabrera.

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: TYA Edition will be presented on February 24, 2023, at 12 PM & 7 PM.

When teenager Percy Jackson discovers he's a demigod, he and his friends embark on an epic journey to find Zeus' missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods. This dynamic musical is an adaptation of Rick Riordan's bestselling book, The Lightning Thief.

The Lightning Thief: TYA features a book by Joe Tracz, music & lyrics by Rob Rokicki, with direction and choreography by Josiah Davis and scenic design by Jean Kim, costume design by Meg Powers, sound design by Michael Costagliola, the assistant director is Margaret Lee, and performance tracks by Right On Cue Services. The Lightning Thief: TYA Edition is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com

TheaterWorksUSA (Barbara Pasternack, Artistic Director; Michael Harrington, Executive Director) has led the Theater for Young and Family Audiences movement in New York City and across North America for over half a century. At TWUSA, we believe that access to art-and theater, in particular-is vital for our youth. Since 1961, the 501(c)3 not-for-profit has captured the imaginations of 100 million new and veteran theatergoers with an award-winning repertoire of over 140 original plays and musicals. Acclaimed alumni include Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Disney's Frozen), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent), Jerry Zaks (The Music Man), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton), Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America), and Chuck Cooper (Tony award-winning actor, The Life). Visit WWW.TWUSA.ORG for more information.

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, now in its fourth decade, is one of the most highly lauded theatres in Southern California. Their 1,251-seat state-of-the-art performing arts venue is widely known as one of the most gorgeous and enjoyable places to attend live events in the region. In addition to the mainstage McCoy Rigby Entertainment series of award-winning plays and musicals, La Mirada Theatre also produces the critically acclaimed ONSTAGE series, a wide range of special events, and a children's series, Programs for Young Audiences. The theatre is also home to Phantom Projects Theatre for Teens and the La Mirada Symphony. More than 3 million patrons have passed through our doors since 1977, attending more than 4,000 performances. Numerous plays and musicals that were originally produced at La Mirada have toured the country and have played to audiences around the world, including the award-winning production of Cathy Rigby is Peter Pan. Visits LaMiradaTheater.com for more information.