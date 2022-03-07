The Walllis to Present Kelli O'Hara With Seth Rudetsky

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and Mark Cortale will present the return of the internationally acclaimed Broadway @ The Wallis Concert Series with Tony Award-winner Kelli O'Hara and hosted/music directed by SiriusXM Radio star Seth Rudetsky on Saturday, April 2, 7 pm, in The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater. The evening seamlessly mixes intimate, behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful questions along with the music from O'Hara's stellar Broadway career.

O'Hara, hailed by London Sunday Times as "Broadway musical's undisputed queen," has starred in The King & I, Kiss Me Kate, The Light in the Piazza, and many other classic Broadway shows. For her work in The King & I, she received the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with Grammy, Drama League, Outer Critics, and Olivier nominations. Rudetsky is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's On Broadway as well as the host of Seth Speaks on Sirius/XM Stars. Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, he has also co-hosted, with his husband James Wesley, the daily online web series called STARS IN THE HOUSE, which has raised over $250,000.00 for The Actors Fund.

Other upcoming performances at The Wallis in March include Sunday Funday (March 13); DIAVOLO (March 18-20); Bedtime Stories (March 24-26); and Hershey Felder Presents Live from Florence The Verdi Fiasco (livestreamed beginning March 27). Among The Wallis' April performances and events are Timo Andres, Piano Recital (April 7); Suzana Bartal and the Calder Quartet (April 9); Sunday Funday: Spring Groove and Dance Sunday (April 10); and Complexions Contemporary Ballet (Apr 14-Apr 16). The World Premiere production of The Excavation of Mary Anning, originally slated to open in February, has moved to The Wallis' 2022/2023 Season.

Ticket prices are $39-$125 per person. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 (Monday - Friday, 10 am to 6 pm) or visit TheWallis.org/broadway

The Wallis is closely monitoring the ever-changing local health and safety environment carefully and addressing known health factors at the moment. Should plans change and any performance be required to be postponed or cancelled or if venue capacity limitations are instituted, ticket holders will be notified immediately with options for their purchased tickets per The Wallis' ticketing policies.

The health and safety of patrons, our staff, and artists inside and outside our venue are a top priority for The Wallis, which is requiring all patrons to provide, upon entry, proof of full vaccination, including proof of a booster shot, or a negative PCR test result within 48 hours or a verifiable Antigen test within 24 hours from your performance date, along with a government issued photo ID. Facial masks, covering both the mouth and nose, are still required at all times while within the venue. The Wallis' health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue's sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and City of Beverly Hills regulations. Our current Health & Safety Protocols and updates may also be accessed at TheWallis.org/Safety.

About Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara, star of stage and screen, has established herself as one of Broadway's greatest leading ladies. Her portrayal of Anna Loenowens in The King and I garnered her the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with Grammy, Drama League, Outer Critics, and Olivier nominations. She reprised the role while making her West End debut, and performed a limited engagement at Tokyo's Orb Theatre. Kelli also received an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Katie Bonner in Topic's hit web series "The Accidental Wolf." Other film and television credits include: Season 2 of Netflix's "13 Reasons Why," "All the Bright Places," "Peter Pan Live!," "Sex & The City 2," Martin Scorsese's The Key to Reserva, Showtime's "Master of Sex," "The Good Fight," "Blue Bloods," "N3mbers," and the animated series "Car Talk." Other Broadway credits include Kiss Me Kate (Tony, Drama League, OCC nominations), The Bridges of Madison County (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), Nice Work if You Can Get It (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), South Pacific (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), The Pajama Game (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), The Light in the Piazza (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Sweet Smell of Success, Follies, Dracula and Jekyll & Hyde. She was awarded the prestigious Drama League's Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theatre Award in 2019. In 2015, she made her Metropolitan Opera debut in Lehar's The Merry Widow opposite Renee Fleming and returned as Despina in Mozart's Cosi Fan Tutte. Her concerts have gained international acclaim, spanning from Carnegie Hall to Tokyo. She is a frequent performer on PBS's live telecasts, The Kennedy Center Honors and performs often alongside The New York Philharmonic. Along with her two Grammy nominations, her solo albums, Always and Wonder in the World, are available on Ghostlight Records. O'Hara can be seen in HBO's new series "The Gilded Age" and has returned to her Emmy nominated role of Katie Bonner in the second season of Topic's "The Accidental Wolf," streaming now.

About Seth Rudetsky

Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's On Broadway as well as the host of Seth Speaks on Sirius/XM Stars. Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic he and his husband James Wesley have raised over $250,000.00 for The Actors Fund from their daily online web series called STARS IN THE HOUSE. As an author, he penned My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan and the sequel The Rise And Fall Of A Theater Geek (Random House) as well as three volumes of Seth's Broadway Diary featuring inside scoop and hilarious stories from all of the stars he's worked with. He co-wrote and co-starred in Disaster! (NY TIMES "critics pick") which also premiered to rave reviews in London. In June 2016, he and James Wesley co-produced a recording of "What The World Needs Now," with stars like Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Carole King, and Audra McDonald, which went to number one on iTunes and raised more than $100,000 for the Orlando shooting victims (and is still raising money. Buy it!). Rudetsky and Wesley have a foundation called Your Kids Our Kids that presented Concert For America; a series around the country featuring stars like Barry Manilow, Stephanie Mills, Vanessa Williams, Tina Fey, Randy Rainbow, and Audra McDonald that raised money for 5 non-profits that have been working relentlessly since the 2016 presidential election. They also present Voices for The Voiceless, a yearly star-studded concert for You Gotta Believe which helps older foster children find families, even if they've aged out of the system.