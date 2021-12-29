The Wallis to Present Sheléa's PRETTY WORLD: THROUGH THE EYES OF ALAN & MARILYN BERGMAN

Singer, songwriter, keyboardist and actress Sheléa, whose versatile and powerful voice transcends the boundaries of musical classification, returns to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts with Pretty World: Through the Eyes of Alan & Marilyn Bergman, on Saturday, January 15, 2022, 7:30 pm. This special evening features Sheléa, a protégé of Quincy Jones, performing songs written by Alan and Marilyn Bergman, the Oscar-winning married couple whose lyrics to songs such as "The Way We Were," "The Windmills of Your Mind," and "You Don't Bring Me Flowers" have earned them induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

With widespread comparison to the vocal expertise of legendary Whitney Houston, and the piano prowess of Alicia Keys, it is no surprise that artist and actress, Sheléa has garnered endorsements from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Mary J.Blige, Missy Elliott, David Foster, Queen Latifah, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Hudson, Quincy Jones, and more. Blending traditional pop, jazz, R&B and soul, Sheléa brings a contemporary edge to classics, and a classic touch to contemporary pop standards. With years of making a name for herself as a vocal powerhouse, having performed twice at the White House; Library of Congress; Carnegie Hall; the Kennedy Center; and more, 2020 marked her acting debut as Dorinda Clark in The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel. The Lifetime biopic drew 2.7 million viewers and "was the strongest original movie for all television for 2020 across key demos including both broadcast and cable." With the film as the top social trend across all television, Sheléa's name was prominently found leading the charge.

The health and safety of patrons, staff and artists inside and outside the venue are a top priority for The Wallis. All audience members attending indoor performances will be required to show proof of full vaccination upon entry at The Wallis, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the attending their performance date. In addition, all patrons regardless of vaccination status will be required to properly wear a face mask over both the nose and mouth upon entering The Wallis' indoor spaces and for the duration of their visit. The Wallis' health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue's sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and City of Beverly Hills regulations. For The Wallis' current safety updates and protocols, please visit https://thewallis.org/safety

Tickets, $29-$79, are on sale now. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 or visit TheWallis.org/Shelea.