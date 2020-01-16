The Wallis Studio Ensemble Production Of LUCID

The Wallis Studio Ensemble presents LUCID, an original physical theatre work inspired by August Strindberg's A Dream Play, Carol Churchill's adaptation and the poems of Anne Sexton, from February 20 to 23 and February 28 to March 1, 2020 at the Hudson Theatre - Mainstage in Los Angeles.

Created by the ensemble, and directed and choreographed by Madeleine Dahm, Lucid tells the story of a group of individuals who join a sleep study, hoping to cure their insomnia. But when an unexpected woman shows up, they find themselves trapped in a bizarre collective dream state that forces them to confront dark secrets and hidden truths. Striking, surrealistic and full of unexpected juxtapositions, the devised physical theater work incorporates movement, imagery, soundscape, live and recorded music, as it asks us to look more closely at the waking lies we tell ourselves, the quiet prejudices we carry, and the role fear has in inflating human ego. LUCID is performed by Kendell Byrd, Marlena Becker, Ella M. Joseph, Kelvin Morales, Ashley Victoria Robinson, Alexander Sheldon, Lucia Towers, Siera Williams and Tiana Randall- Quant.

Dahm notes, "The Ensemble is committed to exploring ways that theater can be more sustainable and environmentally friendly. All costumes and set pieces for this production are recycled from other shows, with a handful being bought from charity shops. We are limiting the amount of printed materials, but any printed material will be on recycled paper. In addition, we are exploring ways to reduce our energy footprint with a reduction in the number of theatrical lights we are using. As part of the production we will be highlighting the work of a different local activist group at each performance, through an insert in our playbill, social media and possibly some talk-backs."

Ticket prices are $20. To purchase tickets visit EventBrite.com at: http://bit.ly/2TrZrCD





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You