The Wallis Presents The TL Collective Contemporary Dance Company

The TL Collective, founded by trailblazing dancer and choreographer Micaela Taylor, makes its Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts debut with a program showcasing two of her powerful works in a two-night engagement Friday and Saturday, October 29 and 30, 2021, 7:30 pm, in the Bram Goldsmith Theater.

A post-performance talk-back with members of the company will be held on October 29. The highly regarded LA-based dance company is known for its eclectic fusion of contemporary dance and hip-hop, with elements of groove and athleticism. The program opens with Taylor's deeply expressive and theatrical Drift about self-growth and the challenge of remaining consistent when life is constantly changing.

The second work, '90Sugar, is a whimsical fantasy spin on life as a young adult in this modern world that integrates spoken dialogue and draws inspiration from the 1990s - the decade in which Taylor and her company members were born.

"Micaela Taylor's TL Collective is one of the most exciting dance companies to emerge in Los Angeles in recent years," says The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes. "The Wallis is proud to showcase the bold, inventive work of this talented ensemble, which tells compelling stories through its unique style of movement and expression."

Taylor, ignited by her passion to create engaging, diverse work, founded The TL Collection in 2016. Since then, The TL received commissions from The Vilar Performing Arts Center and The Getty Museum, and a co-commission from American Dance Festival and Jacob's Pillow, and appeared at such venues as Grand Park, Ford Amphitheater, The Broad Stage, and The ACE Hotel. Taylor was named one of Dance Magazine's "25 to Watch," and has received choreographic commissions from Rambert2, BODYTRAFFIC, and Carlos Acosta's Acosta Danza, among others. This season, The TL Collective is slated to perform twice in New York City, appear at the International Festival of Performing Arts in Panama, with support from the USAI grant, and embark on a national tour. Los Angeles Times declares The TL Collective, "Athletic and graceful. Precise and fluid. Micaela Taylor's choreography settles in the dichotomies."

The health and safety of patrons, staff and artists inside and outside the venue are a top priority for The Wallis. All audience members attending indoor performances will be required to show proof of full vaccination upon entry at The Wallis, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the attending their performance date. In addition, all patrons regardless of vaccination status will be required to properly wear a face mask over both the nose and mouth upon entering The Wallis' indoor spaces and for the duration of their visit. The Wallis' health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue's sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and City of Beverly Hills regulations. For The Wallis' current safety updates and protocols, please visit https://thewallis.org/safetyindoors.

Dance @ The Wallis is made possible in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets, $29-$79, are on sale now. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 or visit TheWallis.org/TLC.