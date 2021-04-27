The Wallis Presents Hershey Felder In ANNA & SERGEI World Premiere Live Streamed From Florence

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts has announced Hershey Felder as Sergei Rachmaninoff in ANNA & SERGEI - Live from Florence, a world premiere live streamed musical event benefiting The Wallis on Sunday, May 16, 2021, 5 pm Pacific, and available for on-demand streaming through Sunday, May 23.

Produced by Hershey Felder PRESENTS - LIVE FROM FLORENCE, directed by Hershey Felder and Stefano de Carli, and a book by Felder, Anna and Sergei is the story of a very strange meeting between composer Sergei Rachmaninoff and Anna Anderson, the woman who claimed to be the sole surviving member of the Romanov Dynasty, the Princess Anastasia.

Featuring Rachmaninoff's most beloved melodies and music, it takes place as a memory play in the house in which the Russian Rachmaninoff died in Beverly Hills. Starring Felder, the production's special guests are Ekaterina Siurina as Natalia Alexandrovna Rachmaninoff and Igor Polesitsky as Dr. Golitzin. Tickets, including a VIP PACKAGE with exclusive benefits, are now on sale.

According to The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes, "The Los Angeles Premiere of this new work had originally been set to close out our 2019/2020 Season nearly a year ago prior to the pandemic, so we're pleased that Hershey's fans who were looking forward to it at The Wallis are able to share this debut as a live streamed performance."

Tickets are $55.00 per household for viewing on Smart TV, computer, smartphone or tablet. A VIP PACKAGE with exclusive benefits is available for $110.00 per household, featuring the livestream of ANNA & SERGEI plus an additional week to view the recording; a Zoom Q&A talkback with Hershey Felder (date to be announced); and access to a Russian Cooking feature with Hershey Felder. Patrons will receive their viewing links on Friday, May 14. Tickets cannot be transferred or shared. For further information and to purchase tickets, please visit TheWallis.org/Sergei.