The Wallis Presents Grammy Award Winning Vocalist Ledisi Singing From Her New LP 'Good Life'

GRAMMY Award winning vocalist Ledisi returns to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, CA for her Bram Goldsmith Theater solo debut on September 27, 2024 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are now on sale at TheWallis.org.



In addition to some fan favorites by Ledisi, she will present tracks from her latest LP, Good Life, reimagined with string quartet, providing a classic take on her most diverse and musical project to date. After completing a stellar U.S. Good Life Tour earlier this year, Ledisi is now treating her fans to an intimate concert at The Wallis with a few surprises that audiences won't want to miss.

Ledisi, a GRAMMY Award-winning artist hailed as one of the most captivating vocalists of her generation, is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Over the course of her career, Ledisi has continually pushed boundaries and redefined the soul and R&B genres with her electrifying performances and powerful storytelling.

Ledisi's remarkable talent has earned her critical acclaim and numerous accolades throughout her career. With 15 GRAMMY nominations, including a win for Best Traditional R&B Performance for “I Need To Know,” her impact on the music industry is undeniable. Her chart-topping singles, including “Pieces of Me” which was recently certified Gold by the RIAA, have solidified her status as a trailblazer in contemporary soul music.

Born in New Orleans and raised in Oakland, Ledisi's journey to stardom is a testament to her unwavering passion and dedication to her craft. From her early beginnings performing in local clubs to gracing the world's most prestigious stages, including a sold-out performance at Carnegie Hall, Ledisi has captivated audiences with her soul-stirring voice and magnetic stage presence.

Ledisi's commitment to artistic excellence extends beyond the music industry. As an actress, author, and advocate, Ledisi has used her platform to uplift and inspire others. Her notable film roles in Leatherheads and Spinning Gold, along with her acclaimed portrayals of Mahalia Jackson in Remember Me and Selma, have showcased her versatility and talent.

In addition to her artistic endeavors, Ledisi has advocated many times on Capitol Hill for the rights of writers and performers. In 2023, Ledisi was inducted into Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., served as past president of the LA Chapter, and is currently a Trustee of the Recording Academy. Ledisi has also garnered an honorary Doctorate Degree from Berklee School of Music at their 2024 Commencement.

Tickets for Ledisi ($59-$129) are on sale now, as are single tickets and subscriptions to all performances in The Wallis' 2024/2025 Season. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase single tickets, subscriptions and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 (Monday – Friday, 10 am to 6 pm) or visit TheWallis.org.

