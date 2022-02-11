The Wallis Presents BRIDGE TO EVERYWHERE Performing Works By LA-Based Composers

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents Bridge to Everywhere, considered one of the Southland's most compelling new chamber music ensembles, on Thursday, March 3, 2022, 7:30 pm, at the Bram Goldsmith Theater. The program for the company's Wallis debut, conducted by Artistic Director Derrick Skye, features 11 cross-cultural contemporary works by seven L.A.-based composers that reflect the world's interconnectedness.

The works, composed by Skye and ensemble members Philip Graulty, Yvette Holzwarth, Anna Kouchnerov, Dimitri Mahlis and James Watterman, explore connections found across diverse musical traditions, including Hindustani and Carnatic classical music, traditional West African music, American folk music, Arabic music, Western classical music and jazz. Bridge to Everywhere strives to build bridges among instruments, musical genres, cultures and people. A Concert Prelude moderated by Classical KUSC's Brian Lauritzen will be held at 6:30 pm.

At its core, Bridge to Everywhere, founded by Skye in 2015, promotes compassion and empathy through music. The ensemble uses music to bring people together to celebrate their differences and find common ground, embracing musical collaboration to serve as a model for how people from different backgrounds can work together to forge harmonious relationships. San Francisco Classical Voice proclaims "inclusion is...at the heart of Bridge." Bridge to Everywhere received the prestigious blog's 2020 Audience Choice Award for "Best Chamber Performance."

In addition to Skye, the ensemble includes Rachel Iba, concertmaster; Hannah Arista, voice/percussion; Yvette Holzwarth, voice/violin/viola; Rachel Mellis, flute; Anna Kouchnerov, violin; Philip Graulty, acoustic and electric guitars; Marc Nimoy, acoustic guitars; Dimitris Mahlis, oud; Michelle Elliott Rearick, cello; Mark Gutierrez, electric bass; and James Waterman, percussion/vibraphone.

Upcoming performances at The Wallis in March include pianist Shai Wosner (March 5); Rapunzel Alone (March 12-19); The Wallis debut of MUSE/IQUE, led by Artistic Director and Conductor Rachael Worby (March 12 and 13); Sunday Funday (March 13); DIAVOLO (March 18-20); Bedtime Stories (March 24-26); and Hershey Felder Presents Live from Florence The Verdi Fiasco (livestreamed beginning March 27). The World Premiere production of The Excavation of Mary Anning, originally slated to open in February, has moved to The Wallis' 2022/2023 Season.

The Wallis is closely monitoring the ever-changing local health and safety environment carefully and addressing known health factors at the moment. Should plans change and any performance be required to be postponed or cancelled or if venue capacity limitations are instituted, ticket holders will be notified immediately with options for their purchased tickets per The Wallis' ticketing policies.

The health and safety of patrons, our staff, and artists inside and outside our venue are a top priority for The Wallis, which is requiring all patrons to provide, upon entry, proof of full vaccination, including proof of a booster shot, or a negative PCR test result within 48 hours or a verifiable Antigen test within 24 hours from your performance date, along with a government issued photo ID. Facial masks, covering both the mouth and nose, are still required at all times while within the venue. The Wallis' health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue's sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and City of Beverly Hills regulations. Our current Health & Safety Protocols and updates may also be accessed at TheWallis.org/Safety.

Tickets, $29-$59, are on sale now. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 or visit TheWallis.org/bridge.