The Wallis Presents A Conversation With ClassPass Founder/Artist/Author Payal Kadakia

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents "A Conversation with Payal Kadakia," the esteemed founder of the $1 billion+ global fitness and wellness membership aggregator ClassPass, artist and author, in conjunction with the release of her new book, LifePass, published by Chronicle Books, on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 4:00 pm, in the Bram Goldsmith Theater.

Violinist, social justice advocate and MacArthur "Genius" Vijay Gupta will moderate the conversation. Kadakia shares insights into The LifePass Method, the unique goal-setting system she developed to help people hone in on their feelings, screen out unnecessary distractions and accomplish more of what is meaningful to them for both their business and life. She also discusses how to let go of the pressure to achieve a traditional kind of success so people can create the life they most want to live. Kadakia will sign copies of her book following the event.

As an artist, Kadakia is the Founder and Artistic Director of The Sa Dance Company, an L.A.-based Indian contemporary dance/movement company that The New York Times called "breathtakingly pretty with combined stamina, skill and wonderful glee." In the media, she has been named to Fortune's "40 Under 40" list and Fast Company's "100 Most Creative People" list.

The Wallis is closely monitoring the ever-changing local health and safety environment carefully and addressing known health factors at the moment. Should plans change and any performance be required to be postponed or cancelled or if venue capacity limitations are instituted, ticket holders will be notified immediately with options for their purchased tickets per The Wallis' ticketing policies.

The health and safety of patrons, our staff, and artists inside and outside our venue are a top priority for The Wallis, which is requiring all patrons to provide, upon entry, proof of full vaccination, including proof of a booster shot, or a negative PCR test result within 48 hours or a verifiable Antigen test within 24 hours from your performance date, along with a government issued photo ID. Facial masks, covering both the mouth and nose, are still required at all times while within the venue. The Wallis' health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue's sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and City of Beverly Hills regulations. Our current Health & Safety Protocols and updates may also be accessed at TheWallis.org/Safety.

Tickets, $20, are on sale now. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 or visit TheWallis.org/Payal.