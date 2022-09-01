The Soraya Celebrates 2022-23 Season Opening Night with A MoodSwing Reunion 

The Soraya kicks off its 2022-23 season with the celebrated sounds of four Jazz legends-tenor saxophonist and composer Joshua Redman, pianist Brad Mehldau, bassist Christian McBride, and drummer Brian Blade- all trailblazers of the Jazz genre.



A MoodSwing Reunion promises to be an unforgettable Signature Series performance, a once-in-a-generation celebration of the 30th anniversary of the release of MoodSwing-the recording that changed jazz forever.



This is the first of The Soraya's 42-performance season which will include the return of Jazz at Naz, a month-long February festival that will feature some of the best and brightest jazz artists - with two concerts held in The Soraya's one-of-a-kind Jazz Club, our 21st-century iteration of a low-lit smoke (less) speakeasy.

Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased at www.thesoraya.org.