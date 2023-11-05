The Society Of Voice Arts And Sciences Announces 2023 Nominees

The Society of Voice Arts and Sciences (SOVAS) announces the nominees for the 10th annual Voice Arts Awards Gala recognizing exceptional performances in voice acting and media production. This year's awards ceremony will be held Sunday, December 10th at 5:00 PM at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA. Top voice actors from around the world will be lauded by their voice-over peers, as well as theatrical talent and industry creators.

The Voice Arts Awards is voice acting's biggest night, an annual celebration of nominees and winners of the most prestigious award in the world of voice acting and associated craft professionals. The awards are a global celebration of the industry's best voice over actors, including major categories in English, Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese and English-speaking Africa. They cover more than 100 categories ranging from voices for motion picture animation and TV commercials to audiobooks, spoken word, political ads, toys, and audio description for the blind and low-vision people.

"I am utterly impressed by the extraordinary quality of the entries and the global reach of the Voice Arts program. Voice actors have labored tirelessly in the shadows for far too long. This is a celebration of their lifelong dedication to a genuine art form that has the power to move and inspire people of all ages," says SOVAS Chairman & CEO Rudy Gaskins.

Headliner nominees include Meryl Streep, Maya Rudolph, Seth Rogan, Bono (Paul Hewson), Rose Byrne, Paul Rudd, Giancarlo Esposito, Catherine O'Hara, Ice Cube, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Natasia Demetriou, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Harlan Coben, and Steven Weber.

Every year at the gala, SOVAS honors three distinct voice actors for their work within the industry. This year's honorees include Viola Davis, Muhammad Ali Voice of Humanity Award; Eugenio Derbez, Voice Arts Icon Award; and Mabel Cezar, Voice Arts Apex Award. Plus, a moment of special distinction awaits as we welcome the remarkable Keith David, the illustrious recipient of the inaugural Voice Arts Awards a decade ago at the esteemed Directors Guild of America.

For a complete list of categories and nominees, visit 2023 Nominees - Sovas.

SOVAS is a 501c3 non-profit organization committed to elevating the voiceover community through education, diversity, job creation, and award acknowledgement.